Rezatec Brings Satellite Reforestation Monitoring To North American Forest Owners To Target Brushing Where It Counts

Reforestation from Rezatec

Satellite and AI analytics help commercial and public forest owners track stand establishment, map competing vegetation and prioritize brushing budgets.

- Harvey Franklin, Commercial Programs Manager, RezatecLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rezatec is expanding its satellite-based reforestation monitoring into North America, giving forest owners a faster way to track young stands after harvest and focus vegetation management where it is actually needed.After each planting season, most organizations still rely on field crews walking plots to judge establishment. The work is slow, costly and covers only a fraction of the estate, while treating every stand uniformly drives up silviculture costs.Rezatec's Reforestation product uses proprietary machine learning on satellite imagery to separate planted softwood crop from competing deciduous vegetation at the stand level, with results updated annually and delivered through the ForestSAT dashboard or as GIS-ready files."Forest owners know competitive vegetation is out there, but not exactly where," said Harvey Franklin, Commercial Programs Manager at Rezatec. "Our data shows which stands are on track toward free-growing status and which need intervention now."Rezatec helps forestry teams:.Map crop establishment and competition intensity across the estate.Prioritize mechanical brushing and spraying by stand.Track planting density and progress toward free-growing status.Measure the effectiveness of past brushing treatments.Feed results directly into existing forest management GISCustomers have documented up to 15% reductions in brushing and pesticide costs and more than $1 million in savings on establishment maintenance.About RezatecRezatec provides forest monitoring and geospatial analytics for water and energy infrastructure, combining satellite data and AI to help organizations monitor assets, manage risk and make faster decisions.For more information, visit Rezatec's website.

Jordyn Hayden

CEI

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Rezatec Brings Satellite Reforestation Monitoring to North American Forest Owners to Target Brushing Where It Counts News Provided By CEI October 22, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Technology



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