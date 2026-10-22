Timber Van Kits Wheel Well Cabinet & Bed System Color Launch

Timber Van Kits Wheel Well Cabinet and Bed System in Winter Blue

Timber Van Kits Wheel Well Cabinet and Bed System in Slate Green

Timber Van Kits Wheel Well Cabinet and Bed System in White

The bed and storage system is the first offered in the brand's signature Formica® laminates, with more in all three colors plus raw wood by early spring 2027

- Matt North, founder and CEO

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Timber Van Kits, the maker of complete and modular camper van conversion kits, today announced that its Bed and Wheel Well Cabinets for Ford Transit and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans are now available in three Formica® laminate finishes: White, Slate Green and Winter Blue. The colors are the same laminates already offered in Timber Van Kits' van conversions and DIY kits, so owners can now match their bed and storage to the rest of their build.

The system pairs two wheel well cabinets with a Bi-Slide bed frame that collapses by half to free up living space during the day. Until now it shipped only in raw Baltic birch, for owners to finish themselves with exterior-grade products. The laminate versions arrive with a durable, wipe-clean surface already applied, so builders can skip sanding, staining and sealing and go straight to installation.

"Our customers have been asking for color for a long time, and for good reason - a van is a small space, and the finish sets the whole mood of it," said Matt North, founder and CEO of Timber Van Kits. "White opens up the interior and bounces light around. Slate Green and Winter Blue bring in a bit of the outdoors. And because these are the exact laminates we already use in our conversions and DIY kits, everything matches."

The Bed and Wheel Well Cabinets are the first Timber Van Kits product to be released in color. The company expects its entire product line to be available in White, Slate Green, Winter Blue and raw wood by late winter or early spring 2027, giving DIY builders and conversion customers a single, coordinated palette across every piece of their interior.

"This is step one," said North. "By spring, a customer will be able to pick a color once and build out their whole van around it - bed, cabinets, everything."

Key features:

- Two wheel well cabinets sized for wheel well water tanks and portable power stations, with latching compartments and open cubbies secured by bungee cords

- Bi-Slide bed frame: one half slides into the other to open up living space when the bed isn't in use

- 3/4" Baltic birch plywood, marine rim latches and Blum soft-close hinges built for off-road travel

- Optional 5" dual-layer reversible mattress, split in two so it stacks when the bed is stowed

- Fits Ford Transit 148" and 148" EL high-roof vans and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 144" and 170" vans, in every finish

Availability

The Bed and Wheel Well Cabinets are available to order now for the Ford Transit and the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in four finishes: raw wood ($3,245), White ($3,495), and Slate Green or Winter Blue ($3,745). Shipping is free: orders typically process in 4 to 14 business days and arrive by freight within four business days after that.

About Timber Van Kits

Based in Boulder, Colo., Timber Van Kits makes complete and modular camper van conversion kits and components for DIY builders, selling more than 25 DIY kits a year. Every product is engineered by its sister company, Titan Vans, which builds 30 to 40 custom camper van conversions a year in house - so customers get technical guidance from the people who designed their kit. Originally launched as Titan DIY Kits, the brand continues to support legacy Titan DIY Kits customers. Learn more at timbervankits.

Alex Cernichiari

Timber Van Kits

+1 720-282-5075

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Timber Van Kits Wheel Well Cabinet & Bed System Color Launch News Provided By Titan Vans October 22, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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