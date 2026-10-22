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IREN To Release Q1 FY27 Results On November 5, 2026


Date: 2026-10-22 04:01:46

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN ) ("IREN") will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Thursday, November 5, 2026 and host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at IREN's Investor Relations website: iren.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be accessible shortly after the call.

About IREN

IREN is a vertically integrated AI Cloud platform, delivering data centers, compute and software for AI training and inference. IREN's platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of land and grid-connected power in renewable-rich regions across North America, Europe and APAC.

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