IREN To Release Q1 FY27 Results On November 5, 2026
A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at IREN's Investor Relations website: iren.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be accessible shortly after the call.
About IREN
IREN is a vertically integrated AI Cloud platform, delivering data centers, compute and software for AI training and inference. IREN's platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of land and grid-connected power in renewable-rich regions across North America, Europe and APAC.
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