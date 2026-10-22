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Kymera Therapeutics To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On October 29, 2026


Date: 2026-10-22 04:01:46

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, will report third quarter 2026 financial results on October 29, 2026. The Company will host a video conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day.

To join the video call or view the livestreamed webcast, please register via this link

About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients' lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston's top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Justine Koenigsberg
...
857-285-5300

Media Contact:
Matthew Henson
...
857-285-5300


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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