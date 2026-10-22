Big Digital Energy To Release Third Quarter 2026 Results November 5Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIDLAND, Pa., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Digital Energy, Inc. (“We,”“Big Digital” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq:“BGDE”), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure, today announced that it will hold its earnings conference call and webcast for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call on the same day.

Conference Call Information:

To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.



Date: November 5, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM EDT

Participant Call Links:



Live Webcast: Link



Dial-in:





Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871





Toll: (646) 307-1963 Passcode: 9283304



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Big Digital Energy's website at

About Big Digital Energy, Inc.

Big Digital Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq:“BGDE”) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs, builds, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure platforms. The Company provides services spanning artificial intelligence (“AI”), high-performance computing (“HPC”), digital assets (including Bitcoin mining), and other intensive compute applications. The Company delivers both self-mining operations and colocation/hosting for enterprise customers, with a vertically integrated infrastructure model built for scalability and efficiency.

A core part of the Company's strategy is identifying and advancing sites positioned to support high-performance compute with the infrastructure required for long-term deployment. With approximately 169 megawatts of energized capacity and additional capacity under development, the Company is positioning itself as a competitive provider of digital infrastructure solutions to support the demand for AI data centers.

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