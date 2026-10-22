Ligand To Host Investor Day On December 8, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: LGND) today announced that its annual Investor Day will take place on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET at the Harvard Club of New York City at 35 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036.

The event will include presentations from Ligand CEO Todd Davis, CFO Tavo Espinoza and other members of the Ligand senior management team. Presentations will highlight the company's strategy, investment activity, royalty portfolio, and long-term financial outlook. Wes Kaupinen, Founder and CEO of Palvella Therapeutics, a Ligand partner, will be a guest speaker at the event and discuss the progress of QTORINTM 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORINTM rapamycin), which is in development for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations, cutaneous venous malformations, clinically significant angiokeratomas, and additional rare disease indications.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible through Ligand's Investor Relations Events Page. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

Investors and analysts can register for the event here.

About Ligand

Ligand is a leading royalty aggregator, partnering with biopharmaceutical companies to finance and advance late-stage clinical development programs. Ligand owns and manages one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of biopharmaceutical royalties in the industry, with economic interests in more than 200 development and commercial-stage assets. Ligand funds high-value programs in exchange for long-term economic interests, aligning capital with clinical and commercial success. Ligand's royalty portfolio is designed to deliver consistent and predictable revenue streams across a broad range of therapeutic assets. Ligand also licenses its proprietary technologies, Captisol® and NITRICILTM, to support drug development and formulation across its global partner network. For more information, visit or follow Ligand on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors:

Melanie Herman

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(858) 550-7761

Media:

Kellie Walsh

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(914) 315-6072