Curion Unveils Expanded Deerfield Facility, Increasing Onsite Testing Capacity By 50%

a leader in product and consumer research

- said Steve Jungmann, CEO at CurionDEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Curion, a leader in product and consumer research, today announced the grand opening of its newly renovated and expanded Deerfield, Illinois facility. The facility, located at 111 Deer Lake Road, in Deerfield is one of six operated in the United States along with one in the United Kingdom.The investment reflects Curion's continued investment in its clients, people and research capabilities, providing brands with more space, greater flexibility and new environments to support consumer testing across the product development lifecycle.“We built this expansion around our clients and the evolving needs of research,” said Steve Jungmann, CEO at Curion.“From expanded working kitchen space to flexible new research environments and our Lifestyle Suites, every addition gives our clients more options for how they engage with respondents and how respondents experience their products. This is a significant investment in the future of Curion, and we're excited to open these spaces and see them in action.”Expanded Capabilities for More Types of Consumer ResearchThe newly renovated Deerfield facility includes:.Increased capacity and testing capabilities, enabling Curion to support a broader range of food, beverage and foodservice research..A fully renovated focus group environment with dedicated client viewing capabilities..A flexible multi-purpose research space designed to accommodate focus groups, classroom-style taste tests and other projects requiring adaptable room configurations..Six new lifestyle suites featuring air-purging capabilities, a dishwasher, sink and mirror, and stackable washer/dryer units, providing additional flexibility for lifestyle, in-home and product-use research..Additional 2,500 square foot in storage space allowing for additional logistical support and capabilities.Together, these enhancements increase Curion's ability to accommodate more projects while giving clients greater choice in how research environments are configured to meet their specific objectives.More Capacity. More Flexibility. One Curion Network.The Deerfield expansion is part of Curion's broader commitment to providing clients with access to high-quality research environments and experienced teams wherever their projects take place.Curion celebrated the grand reopening on October 21, 2026, bringing together clients, partners and members of the Curion team to experience the newly renovated spaces firsthand.About CurionCurion helps the world's leading FMCG companies develop products people choose again and again. For more than 50 years, Curion has combined data-driven consumer and product insights, sensory expertise, proprietary methodologies, and advanced research capabilities to help clients identify opportunities, refine innovation, and confidently bring winning products to market. With seven company-owned testing facilities, a proprietary consumer panel, and a global network of research partners, Curion delivers impactful and actionable insights at every stage of the product lifecycle and continues to build a reputation for excellence and trust among the world's leading consumer brands.

Stacia Kirby

Kirby Communications

+1 206-478-5841

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Curion Unveils Expanded Deerfield Facility, Increasing Onsite Testing Capacity by 50% News Provided By Kirby Communications October 22, 2026, 19:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.