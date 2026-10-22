BMC Health Announces First Commercial Implantations Of Its Urethral Compression Device For Male Urinary Incontinence

Professor Bruno Machado, MD, and Dr. Luis Esquivel with the surgical team during the first commercial implantations of the UNIQ Implants® Urethral Compression Device at the Sulàyöm Global Learning Center, Alajuela, Costa Rica, October 17, 2026. Photo: BMC

The design avoids dissection of the urethra and aims to make the surgical treatment of male incontinence simpler, safer and more reproducible

ALAJUELA, COSTA RICA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BMC Health, a medical device company developing implants for male urological and sexual health, today announced the first implantations of the commercial version of its UNIQ ImplantsUrethral Compression Device (UUCD), a device for men with stress urinary incontinence (SUI). The first two patients were treated with commercial units by Professor Bruno Machado, MD from AdventHealth, Florida and Dr. Luis Esquivel, from Costa Rica, at the Sulàyöm Global Learning Center in Alajuela, Costa Rica, in a clinical follow up series.The UUCD is designed to restore continence through controlled compression of the urethra without dissecting it. Urethral dissection is the step that makes the conventional artificial urinary sphincter technically demanding, and one that many surgeons prefer to avoid. By removing the dissection requirement, the UUCD is intended to enable a shorter, less invasive and more reproducible procedure.The follow-up will evaluate the safety and feasibility of the device and patient-reported outcomes, with reporting planned through 24 months.“Today we made history. At BMC Health every decision begins and ends with one question: what does it mean for the patient? We exist for patients, and the first men treated with the UNIQ Implantscommercial device carry that mission forward. I am grateful to the patients who trusted us, to Professor Machado and his team, and to the investors whose conviction made this milestone possible.” - Professor Marcos Sforza, MD, PhD, FRCS, CEO and Co-Founder, BMC Health – 10/17/2026“As a urologist, university professor and surgeon with more than 20 years of experience in urinary sphincters and other treatments for male urinary incontinence, I have experienced a whole new world. It is my belief that my patients will be safer and will have fewer complications, through an easier procedure that is reproducible and effective.” - Professor Bruno Machado, MD - 10/17/2026Enrollment under the follow-up protocol will continue, and BMC Health is advancing regulatory submissions in Europe and the United States.The UNIQ ImplantsUrethral Compression Device is registered in Costa Rica. It is not approved or cleared for sale in the United States or the European Union.ABOUT BMC HEALTHBMC Health (BMC International Inc.) is a medical device company, founded in 2022, developing implants for male urological and sexual health, including stress urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction. It manufactures though its subsidiary at its ISO 13485/MDSAP certified facility in the Coyol Free Zone, Alajuela, Costa Rica. Learn more atFORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the intended benefits of the UNIQ Implantsdevice, clinical investigation plans, and regulatory submissions. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including clinical results, regulatory decisions and timelines, that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. BMC Health undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Daniel Jimenez

BMC International Inc.

+1 888-272-3660

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BMC Health Announces First Commercial Implantations of its Urethral Compression Device for Male Urinary Incontinence News Provided By BMC International Inc. October 22, 2026, 19:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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