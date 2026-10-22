Oriient Helps Shoppers Find What They Came For Across 1,000+ Stores For Leading Australian Grocer

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Software-only deployment guides shoppers to the shelf in the retailer's app, with no in-store hardware.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oriient, a software-only indoor location platform, today announced it has completed a network-wide deployment of indoor location services across more than 1,000 stores for a leading Australian grocery retailer. Instead of an aisle number, shoppers searching the retailer's app now get step-by-step guidance to the exact shelf, even in stores that change from week to week. The rollout, completed in June 2026, required no hardware installation in any store.Large grocery stores are hard to shop and hard to run. Floor plans are big, layouts change often, and a single chain can operate thousands of locations. Indoor location services have traditionally depended on dedicated in-store hardware, which requires site surveys, installation, wiring, and ongoing maintenance at each store. Oriient works differently. Its software reads the unique magnetic signature every building produces, using the sensors already inside standard smartphones, so nothing needs to be installed."Many retailers are focused on making it easier to shop their stores - helping customers find what they came for quickly and easily. To do that, you need indoor location services." said Mickey Balter, Co-Founder and CEO of Oriient. "Most location services programs look great at ten stores and stall at five hundred, because the install becomes the project. Completing more than 1,000 stores shows this can scale like software, because it is just software.""Retailers deploying location services have been told they have to choose between scale and accuracy," said Chris Smith, VP of Global Sales at Oriient. "A network this size, deployed with nothing installed, shows that's no longer true. Removing the install step is what moves a retail location services program from pilot to full rollout within months rather than years."Most stores can tell you what's on the shelf. Very few can tell their systems where it is. Shoppers feel that gap when an item is in stock but hard to find, when an online order arrives with substitutions for products that were on the shelf all along, and when the store's app stops being useful at the front door. When every product and aisle is placed to within one meter, shoppers can be guided exactly to the shelf which holds what they want, online orders can be picked accurately and quickly, and store teams spend less time searching and more time helping customers.Oriient delivers that through software alone.Oriient's platform operates across more than 850 million square feet and more than 6,000 locations worldwide, with accuracy to within one meter. The company has activated more than 300 sites in a single week.About OriientOriient is a software-only indoor location platform. By reading the magnetic signature unique to every building through standard smartphones, Oriient gives retailers and large-venue operators accurate, scalable indoor location that helps shoppers find what they need and helps store teams spend less time searching, with no in-store hardware. Learn more at .

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Oriient Helps Shoppers Find What They Came For Across 1,000+ Stores for Leading Australian Grocer News Provided By Oriient October 22, 2026, 19:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Technology



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