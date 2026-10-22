Tony Paulin Medal

The recognition honors Paulin's longstanding contributions to piping engineering, technical research, and ASME B31 standards development.

- Justin Madsen, PRGHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paulin Research Group (PRG) recognizes its founder, Tony Paulin, for receiving the ASME B31 Forever Medal, honoring his longstanding contributions to piping engineering and the development of industry standards.The recognition reflects Paulin's commitment to advancing engineering methods used to evaluate piping systems, pressure equipment, and complex structural behavior.Throughout his career, Paulin has worked at the intersection of engineering research, industry codes, and practical analysis. His contributions have helped shape how engineers approach piping flexibility, stress analysis, and the interpretation of complex loading conditions.As founder of Paulin Research Group, he established an organization dedicated to developing advanced engineering software grounded in research, testing, and practical industry applications.Today, PRG provides engineering analysis tools, including FEPipe and NozzlePRO, supporting engineers responsible for evaluating piping systems, pressure vessels, and structural components.Paulin's involvement with ASME B31 committees also reflects a broader commitment to advancing technical standards and improving the methods engineers use to assess mechanical integrity.The Forever Medal recognizes a career devoted not only to developing engineering solutions but also to sharing technical knowledge and strengthening the engineering community.PRG continues to build upon that foundation through research-driven software development and engineering education.Learn more at .

Jordyn Hayden

CEI

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Paulin Research Group Founder Tony Paulin Recognized with ASME B31 Forever Medal News Provided By CEI October 22, 2026, 19:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Technology



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