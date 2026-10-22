Six Wonders Of Mongolia: From Genghis Khan's Capital To The Eagle Hunters Of The Altai

Erdene Zuu Monastery is a historc landmark

Lake Khuvsgul becomes a shimmering natural highway

Mongolia tours lead to stunning accomodations in fascinating landscapes (c) Explorer Mongolia

Mongolia tour through impressive landscapes

Mongolia's 4x4 self-drive tours offer amazing views

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mongolia has more horses than people, about half of its people live in one city, and fences are rare. That leaves plenty of room for everything else: the ruins of a world-spanning empire's capital, dunes that hum when the sand shifts, a lake holding most of the country's fresh water, and eagle hunters who still work on horseback. Explorer plans private Mongolia tours in Toyota Land Cruiser, and it has picked six places worth the long flight.1. Erdene Zuu Monastery and Karakorum, ÖvörkhangaiFounded in 1585 beside the ruins of Karakorum, the 13th-century capital of the Mongol Empire, Erdene Zuu is one of the country's oldest Buddhist monasteries. It stands where Genghis Khan's successors governed much of Eurasia.2. Orkhon Valley Cultural LandscapeThis UNESCO World Heritage Site combines waterfalls, volcanic terrain, ancient Turkic monuments and herding traditions that have continued for centuries. Travelers can stay with a nomadic family or camp on one of many amazing spots, next to the river, surrounded by animals and peace.3. Khongoryn Els, the "Singing Dunes" of the GobiDunes rise hundreds of meters and stretch for well over a hundred kilometers, and sliding sand can produce a low hum. The Gobi also holds the Flaming Cliffs, famous for glowing red at sunset, and Yolyn Am, a narrow gorge where ice can linger into summer.4. Lake Khövsgöl and the Northern TaigaNear the Siberian border, Khövsgöl is roughly 136 km long and holds most of Mongolia's fresh surface water. Pine forests, mountain horizons and the reindeer-herding Dukha communities of the taiga make it one of the country's most atmospheric regions.5. Altai Tavan Bogd and Bayan-Ölgii: The Hidden Gem of the WestFar from the standard circuit, Mongolia's far west offers glaciated peaks, ancient rock art and the Kazakh eagle hunters of Ölgii, who still hunt with golden eagles on horseback. Few travelers make the journey, and those who do rarely forget it.6. The Journey Itself: Mongolia by 4x4Explorer's approach makes remote Mongolia reachable. Every trip includes a Toyota Land Cruiser (up to four travelers), camping equipment, airport transfers, and routes and navigation prepared by local experts. A dedicated remote travel assistant handles activities, routes and accommodation, and travelers can choose a driver or take the wheel themselves.Getting There from North AmericaTravelers from the United States and Canada reach Mongolia with a single connection in a major Asian hub. Boston, New York, Washington, Chicago and San Francisco are all typical departure points, with connections through:Seoul (ICN): Korean Air and MIAT Mongolian Airlines fly the roughly 3.5-hour hop from Seoul to Ulaanbaatar.Tokyo (NRT): Japan Airlines and MIAT connect Tokyo to Ulaanbaatar, with easy onward links from most major North American gateways.Istanbul (IST): Turkish Airlines offers a nonstop to Ulaanbaatar, an alternative routing for East Coast travelers.Flights arrive at Chinggis Khaan International Airport (UBN), about 48 km from central Ulaanbaatar. Explorer meets guests on arrival, and the airport transfer at the start and end of the trip is included in its packages.

Sophia J. Smith

Explorer Mongolia

+976 9000 7008

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook



Mongolia offroad in fall

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Six Wonders of Mongolia: From Genghis Khan's Capital to the Eagle Hunters of the Altai News Provided By Explorer Mongolia October 22, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.