OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones Receives 2026 Kate Barnard Award

OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones received the Kate Barnard Award from the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women.

From left, T.C. Burgin, Dr. Christie E. Burgin, Dr. Regina Switzer, Dr. Vita Pickrum, Bernard M. Jones III, Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, Joyce Mauldin, David Echols Esq., and Lisa Robertson.

From left, Commissioner Leslie Clingenpeel, Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, Commissioner Briana Ramos.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, president of Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC ), received the 2026 Kate Barnard Award from the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) during the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame induction ceremony and awards presentation on Oct. 16.The Kate Barnard Award recognizes Oklahoma women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in public service and whose work has expanded opportunities for others. Named for Kate Barnard, an Oklahoma reformer who made history in 1907 as the first woman in the U.S. elected to statewide office, the award honors a legacy of public service and advocacy.As Oklahoma's first commissioner of charities and corrections, Barnard championed reforms addressing child labor, compulsory education, prison conditions and the protection of vulnerable children. Established by OCSW in 1998, the Kate Barnard Award recognizes women who have made a significant difference in Oklahoma as elected or appointed salaried public officials.“It is an honor to receive the 2026 Kate Barnard Award,” said Dr. Jones.“Kate Barnard was a remarkable woman in Oklahoma history; a trailblazer who served our state and advocated passionately for education and children's rights. Thank you to the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women for this special recognition.”Dr. Jones became OCCC's 11th president on March 1, 2022, making history as the first woman and first person of color to lead the college. She also became the first African American woman in Oklahoma to lead a higher education institution that is not a historically Black college or university.Under Dr. Jones' leadership, OCCC serves more than 23,000 learners annually. More than half of the college's students are first-generation and Pell Grant eligible, reflecting its commitment to expanding educational access and removing barriers to student success. OCCC is a statewide leader in workforce development and micro-credentials, awarding more than 20,000 industry-aligned credentials that connect learners with workforce opportunities.OCCC has earned national recognition from organizations including“Newsweek,” which named OCCC's online division among the nation's top online colleges;“Forbes Advisor” recognized OCCC's Psychology program among the Top 10 online associate degree programs in the United States;“MovieMaker Magazine” ranked OCCC's Gray Frederickson Digital Cinema Program among the Top 30 film schools in North America; and the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security designated OCCC as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. OCCC also established the National Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Workforce Development, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).Dr. Jones' leadership beyond the college includes service on boards and national organizations focused on education, economic development, science, philanthropy and leadership development. She is a trustee for the Higher Learning Commission, board director for BancFirst and BancFirst Corporation, and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and Rotary Club International. Dr. Jones has been inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, Oklahoma Hispanic Hall of Fame, Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, and will be inducted into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame later this fall. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, University of Phoenix and Vanderbilt University, she has received numerous statewide and national honors recognizing her leadership.“Kate Barnard understood that changing the lives of women requires more than breaking barriers - it requires opening doors for those who come next,” said OCSW Commissioner Briana Ramos, co-chair of the 2026 Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame ceremony.“Dr. Mautra Staley Jones embodies that legacy through her historic leadership at Oklahoma City Community College. As the first woman and first person of color to lead the college, she has expanded what women and girls can envision for themselves while creating greater access to education, leadership and opportunity. Her accomplishments are not simply personal milestones - they are pathways for the women and girls who will follow her.”The 2026 Kate Barnard Award also recognized Vice Chief Justice Dana Kuehn of the Oklahoma Supreme Court.The 2026 Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame ceremony, themed“A Legacy of Light,” celebrated women whose accomplishments have shaped Oklahoma and recognize leaders whose work continues to strengthen the lives of women and families across the state. The event was held at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.###About Oklahoma City Community CollegeSince its inception in 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been a global leader in education, dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities. Serving more than 23,000 students, we are committed to producing leaders.“Student Success, Community Enrichment” is our mission, and we offer 87 degree and certificate programs plus more than 80 micro-credentials that provide a foundation for further education or immediate career readiness. We remain dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, high-quality education that equips students to achieve personal and professional goals. OCCC is more than an institution; we are a community catalyst, fostering growth and success in our city, our workforce, and the lives of our students. Discover your potential at OCCC, where your future is our purpose. Visit us at occc.

Jennifer Sharpe

Director of Communications

+1 914-325-9316

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OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones receives 2026 Kate Barnard Award News Provided By Oklahoma City Community College October 22, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, International Organizations



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