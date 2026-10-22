AFCEA Huntsville Invites Government, Industry And Academia To Inaugural Technet Rocket City, November 45

Two-day conference will connect mission needs with technology, innovation, and partnerships to advance national security.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The AFCEA Huntsville Chapter invites military and government professionals, industry leaders, small businesses, technology innovators, academic institutions and community partners to attend the inaugural TechNet Rocket City, November 4–5, 2026, at the Huntsville Marriott at the Space & Rocket Center. Registration is now open for the two-day conference .

Under the theme“Connecting Redstone. Accelerating Mission Advantage,” TechNet Rocket City will bring together government and industry to explore the current acquisition environment; commercial solutions, including cost-type and firm-fixed-price (FFP) contracting and data rights; workforce development and training; quantum technologies; AI and counter-AI; cybersecurity and zero trust; the organic industrial base and scaling industry; intelligence mission advantage across domains in the intelligence community; data analytics; and CIO perspectives on the pacing threat, including cognitive electronic warfare and data.

“Our AFCEA Huntsville Chapter is very excited for the opportunity to bring a TechNet to RocketCity! It has been a long time coming! With the growth and diversity of federal partners on Redstone, we are creating a historic opportunity, bringing the CIOs, CDAOs, and AI/Cyber SMEs on Redstone together to discuss how we are accelerating the mission advantage for national defense.” Jessica Washburn, President of the AFCEA Huntsville Chapter.“TechNet Rocket City is an invitation to bring that expertise together, build new relationships and explore what we can accomplish across organizations and disciplines. Whether you represent a government agency, an established company, a small business or a university, we welcome your perspective and participation.”

The conference reflects Huntsville's role in defense, space, aviation, missile defense and advanced technology. With organizations including U.S. Army Materiel Command, DEVCOM Aviation and Missile Center, Aviation and Missile Command, Space and Missile Defense Command, PAE Maneuver Air, PAE Fires, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Space Command, Missile Defense Agency, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, DIA Missiles and Space Intelligence Center, and the FBI operating in the region, TechNet Rocket City is designed to connect people whose work spans distinct missions, technical specialties and acquisition communities.

“Our goal is to turn important conversations into practical connections that help solve mission challenges,” said Col. Joseph L. Heyman (Ret.), chair of TechNet Rocket City.“That starts with bringing the people who understand operational requirements together with those developing solutions. We encourage participants to come ready to share ideas, ask difficult questions and identify opportunities to work together. The value of this conference will be measured by what we help move forward.”

“Mission engineering and cyber must work together to turn emerging technologies into capabilities that meet operational needs. TechNet Rocket City gives government and industry a forum to connect mission requirements with technical expertise, strengthen cyber resilience and identify practical paths to delivery,” said Adam Perlman, (Full Visibility LLC) Vice Chair of TechNet Rocket City.

Attend, Exhibit or Sponsor

Government registration is complimentary. Industry and government contractor registration is available, with discounted rates for AFCEA members. Participants are encouraged to register in advance and consult the event website for registration details and program updates.

Organizations are also invited to participate as sponsors and exhibitors, with opportunities to showcase their capabilities and engage with the leaders, program offices and acquisition professionals shaping modernization across Redstone Arsenal and the broader Huntsville defense community. Sponsorship and exhibit inquiries may be directed to Taylor Clifton at....

To register, explore participation opportunities and view the agenda, visit .

About the AFCEA Huntsville Chapter

The AFCEA Huntsville Chapter connects government, military, industry and academia across communications, information technology, intelligence, and security through professional programs, networking, education, and scholarship initiatives supporting North Alabama's federal Government tenants and technical workforce.

Katie Roberts

AFCEA Huntsville Chapter, Program Director

+1 256-583-0300

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AFCEA Huntsville Invites Government, Industry and Academia to Inaugural TechNet Rocket City, November 4–5 News Provided By RPR Strategies October 22, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



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