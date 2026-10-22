Travel And Tour World Highlights Top 30 Thanksgiving Travel Destinations In The Americas And Caribbean For 2026

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Top 30 Thanksgiving Travel Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026

From New York City's parade to tropical Thanksgiving escapes, TTW reveals 30 destinations where the holiday carries fascinatingly different meanings.

- Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel And Tour WorldNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Travel And Tour World (TTW) unveils its Top 30 Thanksgiving Travel Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026, revealing a fascinating geographical tapestry of historic celebrations, cultural discoveries and extraordinary holiday escapes.What connects a century-defining parade in New York, the complex historical legacy of Plymouth, a festive dinner overlooking the Pacific and a Caribbean island commemorating an entirely different Thanksgiving? TTW's editorial ranking brings these contrasting experiences together, demonstrating how one familiar holiday can inspire remarkably different journeys.New York City claims No. 1, followed by Plymouth, Cancún and Liberia. Toronto secures fifth place, while Punta Cana, Chicago, Montego Bay, Philadelphia and San Juan complete the Top 10. Yet these leading destinations represent only part of the story, with the wider ranking introducing unexpected cultural connections, distinctive regional traditions and memorable alternatives to traditional November holidays.Spanning the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean, the selection moves beyond conventional Thanksgiving celebrations to uncover the destinations, traditions and travel experiences shaping the season.New York City Takes the Crown as Thanksgiving's Centennial Spectacle ApproachesImagine Manhattan's celebrated streets transformed into a magnificent procession of towering balloons, intricate floats and Broadway performances. For Thanksgiving 2026, this familiar spectacle carries an exceptional distinction.New York City leads TTW's ranking as Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade prepares for its landmark 100th edition on 26 November 2026, marking an extraordinary milestone in American entertainment history.The spectacle extends beyond the parade itself. Visitors can witness the much-loved balloon inflation preparations, wander through Central Park's autumn scenery, discover Rockefeller Center and embrace the festive atmosphere of Fifth Avenue.With its theatrical grandeur, iconic landmarks and culinary experiences, New York offers an unforgettable Thanksgiving journey where generations of tradition meet the excitement of a historic anniversary.Plymouth Reveals the History Behind America's Thanksgiving TraditionsFew destinations invite travellers to examine Thanksgiving's historical foundations quite like Plymouth, Massachusetts.Ranked second, this picturesque New England town presents a layered story of Wampanoag heritage, early colonial encounters and the evolution of American Thanksgiving traditions.Along its historic waterfront, Plymouth Rock, Mayflower II and Plimoth Patuxet Museums provide opportunities to explore the region's past through historical interpretation and Indigenous perspectives.America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, scheduled for 20–22 November 2026, will feature a historical parade on 21 November, waterfront activities and a traditional harvest market.Beyond the seasonal festivities, Plymouth encourages a deeper understanding of the historical narratives surrounding Thanksgiving, making the destination particularly meaningful for travellers interested in heritage, culture and remembrance.Cancún Turns an American Holiday into a Caribbean EscapeThanksgiving does not have to unfold beneath falling autumn leaves. In Cancún, the holiday can begin beside turquoise waters, with pristine beaches and tropical sunshine replacing November's customary chill.Taking third place, Cancún represents the growing variety of experiences available to Americans choosing to spend Thanksgiving outside the United States.Although the occasion is not a Mexican national holiday, selected international resorts have announced special celebrations for 26 November 2026.Marriott Cancún will present a traditional Thanksgiving buffet at Casa Madre, while Hilton Cancún Mar Caribe offers themed dining, poolside entertainment and Thanksgiving football. Kempinski Hotel Cancún has also prepared distinctive holiday dining experiences.Beyond the festive table, visitors can discover Isla Mujeres, ancient Mayan heritage, spectacular beaches and renowned shopping destinations, combining familiar Thanksgiving comforts with the character of Mexico's Caribbean coast.Liberia Brings Volcanic Adventures and Pacific Luxury into FocusFar from traditional Thanksgiving parades and bustling metropolitan celebrations, Costa Rica's Liberia offers an entirely different interpretation of the American holiday escape.Ranked fourth, Liberia introduces travellers to Guanacaste's dramatic volcanic landscapes, cascading waterfalls and golden Pacific coastline.The destination serves as a gateway to Rincón de la Vieja National Park, La Leona Waterfall and the spectacular beaches of the Gulf of Papagayo, where outdoor exploration meets luxurious coastal hospitality.Thanksgiving is not a Costa Rican national celebration, but selected resorts accommodate visiting American families.Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo has announced a Thanksgiving dinner at Bahia on 26 November 2026, featuring seasonal cuisine, chef-led culinary stations and live music.Here, the familiar holiday table becomes part of a broader journey through Costa Rica's natural beauty, gastronomic heritage and welcoming hospitality.Grenada's St George's Reveals an Unexpected Thanksgiving HistoryPerhaps one of the ranking's most intriguing contrasts emerges at its final position.St George's, Grenada, secures No. 30, bringing into focus a Thanksgiving observance with historical origins fundamentally different from those of the United States and Canada.Grenada commemorates Thanksgiving on 25 October, marking the anniversary of the 1983 United States-led military intervention. In 2026, the observance falls on Sunday, with the associated public holiday on Monday, 26 October.Unlike North America's harvest-centred traditions, Grenada's Thanksgiving reflects a distinct chapter in the island's political history.Against this historical backdrop, St George's captivates visitors with its colourful hillside architecture, picturesque Carenage waterfront, historic Fort George and fragrant spice markets.Its inclusion illustrates the remarkable diversity of meaning that can exist behind a seemingly familiar holiday.Thanksgiving Travel Connects Cultures, Generations and Destinations“Thanksgiving is more than a date on the calendar. It is an invitation to reconnect with history, cherish togetherness and discover how destinations express their unique identities through traditions, hospitality and memorable experiences,” says Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Travel And Tour World.He adds:“From New York's magnificent holiday spectacle and Canada's evocative autumn landscapes to the Caribbean's irresistible coastal retreats, our 2026 ranking reflects the extraordinary breadth of Thanksgiving travel. It is a celebration not only of cherished traditions, but of the journeys that deepen cultural understanding, strengthen human connections and transform a familiar holiday into something truly memorable.”Discover the Stories Behind TTW's Complete Top 30 Thanksgiving RankingBeyond the destinations featured in this announcement, Travel And Tour World's complete Top 30 ranking uncovers a captivating collection of historic celebrations, distinctive cultural traditions, extraordinary coastal retreats and lesser-known holiday experiences, revealing how Thanksgiving travel takes on remarkably different meanings across the Americas and Caribbean.What makes the remaining destinations worthy of recognition? Which cultural traditions distinguish them, and where can American travellers discover an entirely different Thanksgiving experience?The complete answers await in Travel And Tour World's original research.Readers can explore the Top 30 Thanksgiving Travel Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026, featuring all 30 ranked destinations, detailed travel profiles, Thanksgiving experiences, cultural insights and the research behind the selection, exclusively in the comprehensive report published on travelandtourworldAbout Travel And Tour WorldTravel And Tour World is a global travel media publication with 20 million readers. Since 2009, it has covered travel, tourism, aviation, hospitality, cruises, destinations, technology, policy and the wider visitor economy, providing news, analysis, destination intelligence, industry insights and travel-focused editorial coverage for professionals and travellers internationally.

Tuhin Sarkar

Travel And Tour World

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Travel And Tour World Highlights Top 30 Thanksgiving Travel Destinations in the Americas and Caribbean for 2026 News Provided By Travel And Tour World October 22, 2026, 19:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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