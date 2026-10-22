DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT's MARK PARISER AGAIN NAMED TOP HOLLYWOOD BUSINESS MANAGER

Mark Pariser

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partner Mark Pariser has been named to The Hollywood Reporter's esteemed "Power Business Managers 2026 " list. The annual recognition highlights the leading financial professionals in Hollywood, serving the entertainment industry's most influential talent, creators, executives, and companies."Overseeing the fortunes of Hollywood's top stars and industry players, they help decide whether it makes sense to sign that next contract, install a helipad at the house or move abroad," states the publication. "For these money managers, the work goes well beyond taxes and spreadsheets.""Musicians, influencers, producers (like Family Guy's Danny Smith) and execs (former production head of Sony Matthew Tolmach) number among Pariser's high-net-worth clients," according to the feature. As a CPA and Partner at the firm, Pariser acts as the financial "quarterback” for his clients. Over a career spanning more than 30 years, he has established himself as one of the entertainment industry's most reliable and forward-thinking business managers. For Pariser's elite clientele, he oversees all facets of financial stewardship, combining advanced tax and estate planning with investment monitoring and complex deal negotiations to protect their wealth and maximize long-term growth.Known for his trusted counsel and deep industry knowledge, Pariser has been consistently recognized among The Hollywood Reporter's "Top Business Managers" and Variety's "Business Managers Elite." Adding to these honors, the Los Angeles Business Journal named him one of its "Top 100 Accountants" for 2026, and Los Angeles Times named Pariser an "Entertainment Business Visionary."

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

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DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT'S MARK PARISER AGAIN NAMED TOP HOLLYWOOD BUSINESS MANAGER News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners October 22, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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