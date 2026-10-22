Emmy-Winning Artist Claude Carmichael Performs On Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour Ahead Of 'Tennessee Hill' Release Show

WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour Episode 1190 Cast (from L to R: announcer Dorothy Edwards, artist Teni Rane, Host Michael Johnathon, artist Claude Carmichael) Photo Courtesy WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour

Claude Carmichael Tennessee Hill Release Party Poster

Claude Carmichael shared songs from his solo debut on WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour and celebrates its release Oct. 27 at Stable Reserve Distillery in Franklin.

- Michael Johnathon, Host/Performer WoodSongs Old-Time Radio HourNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Monday, October 19, Emmy-winning singer-songwriter Claude Carmichael took the stage of the prestigious WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour in Lexington, Kentucky, joining host and folk artist Michael Johnathon, on-air announcer Dorothy Edwards, and fellow guest artist Teni Rane for episode 1,190 of the iconic syndicated show. Known for its live, folk-rooted performances and interviews, WoodSongs airs on public radio stations, PBS affiliates, the RFD-TV Network nationwide, and the American Forces Radio Network in 177 nations. Carmichael will celebrate the release of his solo debut album,“Tennessee Hill,” with a full-band show at Stable Reserve Distillery in Franklin, Tennessee, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.During the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour program, Carmichael performed several songs from“Tennessee Hill,” including“Bottom of a Well,”“Instead of Me,”“Sonia Lee,” and“Too Many Yankees (Bless Their Hearts).” He also talked about how he came to work with producer Phil Ramone on Billy Joel's“The Stranger,” his work on soundtrack albums and with the National Audubon Society, and his collaboration with Kenny Loggins on the Emmy-winning“This Island Earth.”An appearance on WoodSongs is a real honor for an artist in the American roots music space. The show's past guests read like a who's who of the genre, including Sierra Hull, Over the Rhine, Billy Strings, Brandi Carlile, Ben Sollee, Judy Collins, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Tommy Emmanuel, and Roger McGuinn.Johnathon praised both Carmichael's performance and his new album.“Claude Carmichael [with] his album 'Tennessee Hill' is like the musical fragrance of an acoustic rainfall in a forest, poetic petrichor,” he said.“The album is all front porch and the soundtrack of rural America. A wonderful songwriter with a massive résumé to back him up.”The appearance supported the release of“Tennessee Hill,” and Carmichael was grateful for the experience.“Michael Johnathon has built an impressive organization that puts out a terrific show, with a wonderful crew who make the guests feel welcome and sound great,” he said.“It's a special show with a real community of wonderful people. I'm honored to have been a part of it!”Though“Tennessee Hill” is Carmichael's solo debut, his long history of musical creativity already has reviewers raving. Medium's Colin Jordan wrote that“the album's greatest achievement is how fresh that experience sounds when transformed into songs about belonging, memory, family, and home.”Michael Rand of Mobangeles agreed:“Carmichael has plenty of impressive names in his biography, but the album's appeal lies closer to home. The barefoot kid with the fiddle, the dad writing a lullaby, the driver recognizing his own neighborhood: Those are the people you want to get to know. After years in the business, he's finally introducing them.”To celebrate the release, Carmichael will perform at Stable Reserve Distillery in Franklin, Tennessee, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. He'll be joined by a full band featuring Julian Carmichael, Will Falkner, Mike Swope, Audrey Swank, Michelle Murray, and friends.Between a worldwide broadcast on WoodSongs and his upcoming hometown show, Carmichael says the best part of releasing“Tennessee Hill” has been something he never saw coming. As he told Johnathon on air,“What I didn't expect is that [the album] gave me an excuse to get in touch with old friends; a way of reconnecting and giving the gift of music to people who had been so kind to me for so many years. I felt like I was giving them something, and they were giving me something right back.”

Matt Bjorke

PLA Media

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Emmy-Winning Artist Claude Carmichael Performs on WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour Ahead of 'Tennessee Hill' Release Show News Provided By PLA Media October 22, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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