At 50, Erik Reynolds Releases His Debut Album, 100% Human, Under The Name 'The Battery'

Seen here in his natural habitat, the Funcle is always ready to make a scene

After decades spent working behind the scenes, Reynolds steps into the spotlight with a deeply personal, imperfect, and unapologetically human 10-song debut.

- Erik Reynolds aka The BatteryCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At 15 years old, Erik Reynolds began his journey in music as a journalist. Over the decades that followed, his career would take him behind the scenes of the global music industry, working with artists including 50 Cent, Katy Perry, Five Finger Death Punch, and Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan, as well as major record labels, including Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group.It was a career spent helping bring other people's creative visions into the world. But it wasn't until his 50th year that Reynolds finally released music of his own. Recording under the pseudonym The Battery, Reynolds has released his debut album, 100% Human, a deeply intimate, occasionally angsty, entirely DIY collection of 10 songs exploring mental health, personal history, emotional vulnerability, and the many complicated ways people choose to love one another. So why did it take 35 years?"The simplest answer is that I needed to get healthy enough to ask for help," says Reynolds. "For a long time, my mental health made collaboration difficult. Not because I didn't value other people's contributions, but because reaching out, being vulnerable, and letting people into the creative process were things I struggled with. Getting treatment changed that. And eventually, it made this album possible."For Reynolds, his years in the music business were never about collecting famous names. They were an opportunity to learn from extraordinary creative people and experience the dedication, vulnerability, and collaboration required to bring art into the world."I've been incredibly fortunate to work around some remarkable artists and creative teams. I learned a lot by watching people who were unapologetic about sharing their ideas with the world. But there's a big difference between helping someone else realize their vision and finding the courage to share your own. It took me a surprisingly long time to cross that bridge."The result is an album that refuses to disguise its humanity. There are imperfections in the performances, rookie home producer mistakes, rough edges in the production, and moments of emotional discomfort. They aren't mistakes to be erased. They're part of the story."Every song has flaws. Real ones. But every song also has a moment where I'm exorcising something from my past. Some of it is angry, some of it is tender, and some of it is probably a little embarrassing. That's what makes it 100% Human. At 50, I finally gave myself permission to make something without needing it to be extraordinary. It just needed to be mine."The Battery: A Solo Artist, but but also a collaborative, evolving concept.While 100% Human is a solo effort, Reynolds is quick to acknowledge the many people who contributed behind the scenes. In fact, that spirit of collaboration is central to what The Battery is intended to become."The Battery isn't supposed to be a band in the traditional sense. It's a source of creative collaboration and vulnerability. A place where I can explore different genres, experiment with new tools, and work with different people without having to define what the next record is supposed to sound like."That openness is deliberate. Reynolds envisions The Battery as an evolving creative identity that can move between musical styles, collaborators, and production approaches, embracing technology without abandoning the human experience at the heart of the music.Introducing Funkelcore: Indie Rock for the Lovably Imperfect FuncleAlthough Reynolds' musical tastes lean heavily toward folk rock, alternative, and indie rock, 100% Human lands squarely in the indie rock genre. But given the deeply personal nature of the record, Reynolds has jokingly coined a more specific description for his sound: Funkelcore.The name comes from his self-appointed role as the world's best "Funkel" - the fun uncle. It's a title he wears proudly, although he's increasingly aware that a lifetime spent being the fun uncle comes with its own complicated collection of experiences, sacrifices, and roads not taken."I've always been the best Funkel. At least that's what I tell myself," Reynolds laughs. "But there's a lot of life you can miss out on when you're busy being the fun uncle. You become part of other people's stories while sometimes forgetting to write your own."Beneath the humor is a more vulnerable idea. Funkelcore is Reynolds' affectionate description of music about the paths we choose, the relationships that define us, the things we gain and lose along the way, and the strange beauty of arriving at middle age with more questions than answers."It's indie rock, really. I just think Funkelcore is a better description of what happens when a 50-year-old guy finally starts unpacking his emotional baggage with a debut album."Why 100% Human Matters in the Age of AIReynolds chose to distribute the album through TuneCore in part because of the company's approach to responsible generative AI, artist consent, and the protection of creators' rights. For Reynolds, the choice reflects a broader belief about the value of human creativity in an increasingly automated world."I'm fascinated by creative tools and what technology makes possible. But I also think we're approaching a moment where imperfection is going to become incredibly valuable. A voice that cracks, a performance that's a little messy, a song that doesn't follow the formula. Those things tell you there's a person on the other end."The title 100% Human is more than a statement about technology. It's an acknowledgment that being human means being complicated, inconsistent, sometimes brokenhearted, and still capable of making something beautiful.Coming Full Circle at 50For Reynolds, the release brings a remarkable personal journey full circle: from a teenage music journalist observing the creative lives of others, to decades spent working with artists and major music companies, to finally finding his own voice. Rather than a late start, he sees the album as the beginning of a different relationship with music and himself. And at its core, 100% Human is a record about love - not simply romance, but the difficult, generous, destructive, redemptive, and sometimes irrational ways people connect."I think love is much stranger and more complicated than most songs give it credit for. We love people badly. We love people beautifully. We hurt people we love. We learn to love ourselves, sometimes very late in life. This album is about all of that."At 50, Reynolds isn't presenting a polished reinvention of himself. He's offering something more personal: proof that creativity has no expiration date, that asking for help can be an act of courage, and that sometimes the most important thing an artist can do is finally begin."It took me 35 years to get from writing about music to releasing my own. I don't regret the journey. I'm just glad I finally made it here."Listen to 100% HumanArtist: The BatteryAlbum: 100% HumanFormat: 10-track debut albumDistribution: TuneCoreGenre: Indie Rock / FunkelcoreStream on Spotify:About The BatteryThe Battery is the evolving musical identity of Erik Reynolds, a Charleston-based creative professional whose career began in music journalism at age 15 and expanded into decades of entertainment, artist collaborations, and work with major music, entertainment and tech companies. Launched with his debut album 100% Human at age 50, The Battery is conceived as a fluid creative project built around collaboration, genre experimentation, new technologies, and the imperfections of authentic human expression.Media inquiries, interviews, and collaboration requests:Erik Reynolds / The Battery[...]

Erik Reynolds

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At 50, Erik Reynolds Releases His Debut Album, 100% Human, Under the Name 'The Battery' News Provided By Strategic Entertainment October 22, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Technology



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