Codecoin Launches Quantum-Secured Visa-Network Payment Card At IMF Annual Meetings In Bangkok

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CodeCoin, a Hong Kong-based blockchain payment infrastructure company, announced the launch of its new quantum-secured digital payment card operating on the Visa network during a side event held alongside the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Bangkok.

The company also announced a card technology integration partnership with Dune Fintech, signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with Tiger Brokers and Dragon Rise Group, and jointly released the Southeast Asia Fintech Policy Green Paper with the Centre for Business Technology & Innovation (CBIT) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

The announcements were made during an event co-hosted by CodeCoin, the Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee (RBWC), BRICS Thailand and CBIT, bringing together representatives from financial institutions, regulatory bodies and the digital payment industry.

CodeCoin Introduces Visa-Network Digital Payment Card

The newly launched CodeCoin consumer card enables users to fund and settle transactions in real time using CUSD, CodeCoin's digital payment instrument, through its mobile application. The card supports Apple Pay and Google Pay integration and is designed for online and in-store payments at merchants accepting Visa.

CodeCoin stated that its payment infrastructure incorporates quantum encryption technology intended to strengthen security for digital payment asset storage, settlement and cross-border transactions.

The company also introduced a cardholder benefits programme featuring promotional rewards worth up to US$1,000, cashback of up to 8% on eligible prepaid spending and monthly prize draws.

According to CodeCoin, the card forms part of its broader strategy to connect compliant digital payment instruments with established global payment networks.

(Application card link: )

CodeCoin Announces Technology Partnership and Strategic MOUs

During the event, CodeCoin announced a card product technology integration partnership with Dune Fintech. The collaboration is intended to help business partners integrate digital payment assets into payment applications supporting the Visa network.

CodeCoin also signed MOUs with Tiger Brokers and Dragon Rise Group to explore cooperation in compliant digital asset clearing, digital asset-backed lending and connections between traditional financial services and digital payment infrastructure.

In addition, CodeCoin and CBIT jointly released the Southeast Asia Fintech Policy Green Paper, examining regulatory developments, financial technology opportunities and strategic considerations across ASEAN markets.









CodeCoin Outlines Regulatory and Security Strategy

CodeCoin stated that it holds a digital payment instrument issuer licence issued by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in Kazakhstan and is advancing the compliant issuance of CUSD.

The company's payment infrastructure strategy focuses on regulatory compliance, transaction auditability, fund security and interoperability between digital payment instruments and traditional financial systems.

Speaking at the event, Benny Wong, Founder and CEO of CodeCoin, emphasised the importance of multi-jurisdiction licensing, fund segregation and transparent settlement infrastructure in building trust in digital payments.

CodeCoin also participated in roundtable discussions addressing innovative payment technologies, smart payment applications, sovereign digital payment instruments and cross-border settlement systems.









Through the card launch, announced partnerships and policy research collaboration, CodeCoin aims to advance the practical use of compliant digital payment instruments in consumer payments and international financial transactions.

About CodeCoin

CodeCoin is a Hong Kong-based global blockchain payment hub dedicated to developing compliant, stable and efficient multi-currency payment infrastructure for digital assets and global business settlement.

Follow & Connect with Us:

Website:

LinkedIn:

Instagram:

YouTube: @CodeCoinx





Contact

Business Development Team

CodeCoin

...





Attachment

CodeCoin Launches Quantum-Secured Visa-Network Payment Card at IMF Annual Meetings in Bangkok