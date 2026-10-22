Old Dominion & Edwin Mccain Return For Their Annual Rocky Mountain Ski Fest Benefit

Annual benefit brings together music, the mountains and families impacted by pediatric cancer while raising funds for pediatric cancer research.

- Mollie Case, FounderBEAVER CREEK, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Old Dominion and Edwin McCain will return to Beaver Creek, Colorado, January 12-13, 2027, for their annual Rocky Mountain Ski Fest benefit, an intimate experience bringing together music, the mountains and philanthropy in support of children and families impacted by pediatric cancer.In 2027, Rocky Mountain Ski Fest will mark 10 years since its founding. While the event paused during the COVID years, its mission has remained constant: creating meaningful experiences for families impacted by pediatric cancer while supporting research aimed at improving outcomes for children battling the disease.Old Dominion and Edwin McCain will headline the Ski Fest concert at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, January 12. Rocky Mountain Ski Fest will again host 10 pediatric cancer warriors and their families, giving them a few days away from hospitals, treatments and everyday pressures to simply enjoy time together in the mountains.Unlike a traditional music festival, Rocky Mountain Ski Fest is intentionally intimate, bringing artists, corporate partners, supporters and families together over several days in Beaver Creek. Throughout the event, participating families will have the opportunity to ski, spend time together and connect with the artists and supporters who help make the experience possible.“Old Dominion and Edwin's commitment to these families and this mission is what makes Ski Fest so special,” said Rocky Mountain Ski Fest founder Mollie Case.“For a few days, these kids and their families get to step away from everything that comes with pediatric cancer and simply be together in the mountains– skiing, laughing, listening to music, and making memories. Old Dominion and Edwin give so much more than their time and talent. The kindness, generosity and heart they bring to these families create memories and connections that last long after everyone leaves Beaver Creek.”Proceeds from Rocky Mountain Ski Fest support pediatric cancer research while also helping make the mountain experience possible for participating warriors and their families.Downloadable media assets are available here: [2027 RMSF Media Assets ].###ABOUT ROCKY MOUNTAIN SKI FEST FOUNDATION, INC.Rocky Mountain Ski Fest Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that brings music and the mountains together for a mission: creating meaningful experiences for pediatric cancer warriors and their families while raising funds to advance pediatric cancer research. Through intimate concerts, mountain experiences and corporate partnerships, Rocky Mountain Ski Fest connects artists, supporters and families around the shared goal of making a difference in the fight against pediatric cancer.Where Music Meets the Mountains for a Mission.ABOUT OLD DOMINIONOld Dominion's skyscraping anthems and electrifying live shows have put the multi-platinum-selling band prominently at the forefront of country music. Fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound, their lyrical wit and hook-heavy songwriting have certainly proved to be a winning formula for Nashville's hottest band. It's no wonder Rolling Stone cited Old Dominion as“one of mainstream country music's most popular live groups.” Since breaking onto the music scene, the band has notched nine No. 1 singles at country radio, surpassed six billion on-demand streams and earned over a dozen RIAA Platinum and Gold single certifications. In addition to their massive radio and streaming successes, fan demand for Old Dominion's live shows is evident week after week as the band headlines sold-out arenas, stadiums and amphitheaters around the globe.Old Dominion consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers. For more information, visit weareolddominionABOUT EDWIN MCCAINVeteran singer/songwriter Edwin McCain had his major-label breakout in the mid-1990s with Honor Among Thieves. McCain became a Top 40“Radio Star” with chart-topping singles and soundtrack success with the songs“I'll Be” and“I Could Not Ask for More.”More recently, Edwin has toured with Hootie & the Blowfish, Collective Soul, and Train, and had a“breathtaking” experience performing hit songs disguised as Nessy, The Loch Ness Monster, during a run to the Final Five on Season 13 of the hit U.S. television show The Masked Singer.His first full studio album in 15 years was released in 2025. Edwin co-produced Lucky with Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann. For more information, visit edwin

Mollie Case

Rocky Mountain Ski Fest Foundation, Inc.

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Old Dominion & Edwin McCain Return for their Annual Rocky Mountain Ski Fest Benefit News Provided By Rocky Mountain Ski Fest October 22, 2026, 19:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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