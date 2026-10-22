Paws At Peace Expands In-Home Pet Euthanasia Care To Southeastern Pennsylvania

Services began October 5, 2026, across all of Delaware County and in select communities in Chester and Montgomery counties.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paws at Peace, a veterinary practice focused on end-of-life care, began providing in-home pet euthanasia services in Delaware County and at select communities in Chester and Montgomery counties, Pennsylvania, on October 5, 2026. The expansion makes the practice's veterinary care available to more families seeking support for their pets in familiar home surroundings.

The newly served areas for include all of Delaware County, with communities such as Media, Havertown, Springfield, and Newtown Square. In Chester County, coverage extends to select communities, including West Chester, Malvern, Exton, and Phoenixville. In Montgomery County, services are now available in King of Prussia, Conshohocken, Ardmore, and Bala Cynwyd, along with other designated communities across both counties.

The named communities are examples, not a complete list. Families in Chester and Montgomery counties whose community is not named can contact the care team to confirm coverage for their address or ZIP code.

Through its home visits, Paws at Peace offers families the option of having their pet receive care in a familiar setting, with loved ones present if they wish. Before an appointment, care coordinators listen to the family's concerns, discuss the pet's needs and explain what to expect. Visits are planned with attention to the pet's comfort and the family's individual wishes.

The practice's Philadelphia area team includes Dr. Samantha Cantor, VMD, who grew up in the region and earned her veterinary degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Her approach centers on understanding each family's circumstances and the bond they share with their pet.

For families seeking guidance about their pet's comfort and quality of life, veterinary consultations are also available. These conversations provide an opportunity to discuss the pet's condition, explore care options and ask questions. The focus is on helping families make informed decisions that take their pet's needs and their own circumstances into account.

The team also provides guidance on aftercare options, including cremation arrangements for families who choose them. Available options are explained in advance, with arrangements based on each family's wishes. Pet loss support resources are available for those seeking additional guidance before or after a loss.

Families seeking information about care in the newly served communities can visit Paws at Peace's Pennsylvania service area page or call (610) 753-5888. The team can answer questions, confirm address coverage and discuss appointment availability.

About Paws at Peace

Founded by Dr. Jessica Fragola, VMD, Paws at Peace provides veterinary end-of-life care for pets and support for their families. Its services include at home euthanasia, quality-of-life consultations, hospice and palliative guidance, aftercare coordination and pet loss support. The practice serves New York City, all of Delaware County and select communities in Chester and Montgomery counties, Pennsylvania.

Contact Information

Paws at Peace

Pennsylvania inquiries: (610) 753-5888

Email:...

Website: pawsatpeace



Vicky I.

Napollo Software Design

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Paws at Peace Expands In-Home Pet Euthanasia Care to Southeastern Pennsylvania News Provided By Napollo Software Design October 22, 2026, 19:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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