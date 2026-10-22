Trump Asked Musk To Lift Starlink Restrictions In Ukraine WSJ
According to U.S. and Ukrainian officials, shortly after Trump and Musk spoke on Thursday, the system began operating in a more normal mode.
Some Ukrainian officials, however, said its functionality had not been fully restored, although operating speeds had increased compared with the period when the restrictions were in effect.Read also: Hegseth says US did not order changes to Starshield coverage in Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported, SpaceX owner Elon Musk ordered restrictions on the operating speed of Starshield, the military version of the Starlink satellite service, in Ukraine last week.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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