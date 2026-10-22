Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Trump Asked Musk To Lift Starlink Restrictions In Ukraine WSJ

Trump Asked Musk To Lift Starlink Restrictions In Ukraine WSJ


Date: 2026-10-22 03:37:39

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to The Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. officials, Ukrinform reports.

According to U.S. and Ukrainian officials, shortly after Trump and Musk spoke on Thursday, the system began operating in a more normal mode.

Some Ukrainian officials, however, said its functionality had not been fully restored, although operating speeds had increased compared with the period when the restrictions were in effect.

Read also: Hegseth says US did not order changes to Starshield coverage in Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, SpaceX owner Elon Musk ordered restrictions on the operating speed of Starshield, the military version of the Starlink satellite service, in Ukraine last week.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN22102026000193011044ID1111853004


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search