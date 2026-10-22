Visa Might Acquire Fireblocks For $2.5B

Visa Inc. is holding acquisition discussions with Fireblocks, a digital asset and stablecoin infrastructure platform, Axios reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The sources unveiled that the talks are currently in the late stages, and the agreement is anticipated to be valued at around $2.5 billion. Should the deal happen, it will push Visa further into the sectors of digital assets and blockchain payment infrastructure.

Other details of the potential transaction are yet to be disclosed, with the firms also yet to confirm the news.