Distinguished Professor of Law, University of Technology Sydney

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Katherine Biber is a legal scholar, criminologist and historian at the University of Technology Sydney. She researches evidence and criminal procedure, and legal history. Her most recent book is The Last Outlaws: the crimes of Jimmy and Joe Governor and the birth of modern Australia (Scribner, 2025). Currently she is researching the journeys and legacies of European emigre lawyers who came to Australia around the Second World War.

–present Associate Professor of Law, University of Technology, Sydney



2003 University of Sydney, Master of Criminology

2003 University of Sydney, Bachelor of Laws (Honours 1)

2000 University of Sydney, Doctor of Philosophy (History) 1994 University of Sydney, Bachelor of Arts (Honours 1)(History)

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