Liberia Girls Can Code: 1,000 Girls And Young Women To Build Skills For The Digital Future

What changes when girls move from simply using technology to learning how to build with it?

The Ministry of Education has launched the Liberia Girls Can Code and Artificial Intelligence Initiative 2026, creating a pathway for 1,000 girls and young women to develop practical digital, technical, and entrepreneurial skills.

The first 600 participants will come from Bomi, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Lofa, and Maryland Counties, with training combining hands-on learning, mentorship, problem-solving, and exposure to opportunities in technology, STEM, entrepreneurship, and further education.

Implemented in partnership with UN Women and other stakeholders, the initiative responds to barriers that continue to limit girls' participation in the digital economy, including access to devices and connectivity, financial constraints, geography, limited exposure to technology, and online safety concerns.

Launching the initiative, Minister of Education Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah emphasized the importance of preparing girls to participate in shaping the technologies that will increasingly influence how Liberia learns, works, and develops.

The ambition is clear: more Liberian girls equipped to create, innovate, solve problems, build businesses, pursue further study, and enter emerging careers.

Liberian girls can code. Liberian girls can innovate. Liberian girls can lead.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia.