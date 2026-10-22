Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For The Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Kenneth A. Martinek, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated“As we close out the third quarter of 2026 and begin the fourth quarter, we are pleased to report continuing growth of our loan portfolio, particularly in our construction loan portfolio.”

“Focusing on high demand, high growth submarkets in the Bronx, Rockland, Orange, and Sullivan Counties, we continue to grow the portfolio while also providing much needed housing in low- and moderate-income communities.”

“Demand for construction loans throughout these submarkets continues to demonstrate robust growth and we look forward to continuing our efforts as a responsible corporate citizen to meet this growing demand going forward.” Mr. Martinek continued.

“At September 30, 2026, construction loan commitments and loans-in-process outstanding increased by approximately 18.2% as compared to the third quarter of 2025, with over $763 million in total unfunded loan commitments outstanding, and representing a 12.2% increase over the amount of such total commitments outstanding at December 31, 2025.”

Highlights for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are as follows:



Performance metrics continue to be strong with a return on average total assets ratio of 2.00%, a return on average shareholders' equity ratio of 11.54%, and an efficiency ratio of 41.50% for the three months ended September 30, 2026. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported a return on average total assets ratio of 1.97%, a return on average shareholders' equity ratio of 11.16%, and an efficiency ratio of 42.36%.

Total assets increased $152.5 million, or 7.4%, to $2.2 billion at September 30, 2026 from $2.1 billion at December 31, 2025, driven by loan portfolio growth of $160.0 million, or 8.6%, to $2.0 billion at September 30, 2026 from $1.9 billion at December 31, 2025. Our allowance for credit losses related to loans totaled $4.7 million, or 0.23% of total loans at September 30, 2026, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.25% of total loans at December 31, 2025. Total stockholders' equity increased by $19.0 million, or 5.4%, to $370.7 million, or 16.73% of total assets as of September 30, 2026 from $351.7 million, or 17.04% of total assets as of December 31, 2025.



Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $152.5 million, or 7.4%, to $2.2 billion at September 30, 2026, from $2.1 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase in assets was primarily due to an increase in net loans of $160.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $8.5 million.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $8.5 million, or 10.5%, to $72.6 million at September 30, 2026 from $81.2 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents partially funded the increase of $160.0 million in net loans.

Equity securities decreased $341,000, or 1.3%, to $26.2 million at September 30, 2026 from $26.6 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in equity securities was attributable to market depreciation of $1.3 million due to market interest rate volatility during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, partially offset by the purchase of $1.0 million in equity securities during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Securities held-to-maturity increased $359,000, or 2.0%, to $18.7 million at September 30, 2026 from $18.3 million at December 31, 2025 due to the purchase of $2.0 million in municipal securities, partially offset by pay-downs of various investment securities and an increase of $9,000 to the allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased $160.0 million, or 8.6%, to $2.0 billion at September 30, 2026 from $1.9 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase in loans consisted of an increase of $207.3 million in construction loans, partially offset by decreases of $37.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, $5.0 million in multi-family loans, $3.3 million in mixed-use loans, $1.6 million in non-residential loans, $104,000 in one-to-four family loans, and $15,000 in consumer loans.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, we originated loans totaling $966.4 million, which include commitments and funded loans, consisting primarily of $914.8 million in construction loans, $26.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, $24.0 million in multi-family loans, $675,000 in mixed-use loans, and $500,000 in non-residential loans. The $914.8 million in construction loans had $393.5 million, or 43.0%, disbursed at loan closing, with the remaining funds to be disbursed over the terms of the construction loans. These disbursements were offset by normal pay-downs and principal reductions as construction projects were completed and either condominium units were sold to end buyers or multi-family rental buildings were refinanced by other financial institutions. The commercial and industrial loans had $19.1 million, or 72.7%, disbursed at loan closing as of September 30, 2026.

The allowance for credit losses related to loans was $4.7 million at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025. Although our total loan portfolio increased $160.0 million, or 8.6%, from December 31, 2025 to September 30, 2026, portfolios carrying higher allowance rates due to longer terms or higher credit risks have decreased. During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, commercial and industrial loans decreased $37.0 million, or 24.6%, and residential, multi-family, mixed use and non-residential mortgage loans decreased $10.0 million, or 2.7%. These decreases were mostly offset by an increase in the construction loan portfolio, which carries a lower allowance rate, during the same period.

The allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet commitments increased $284,000, or 32.3%, to $1.2 million at September 30, 2026 from $879,000 at December 31, 2025 due primarily to an increase of $83.1 million, or 12.2%, in off-balance sheet commitments from December 31, 2025 to September 30, 2026.

The allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities increased $9,000, or 7.1%, to $135,000 at September 30, 2026 from $126,000 at December 31, 2025 due to an increase in our municipal bond portfolio.

Premises and equipment decreased $339,000, or 1.3%, to $25.0 million at September 30, 2026 from $25.4 million at December 31, 2025 primarily due to the amortization of fixed assets. Property held for investment was $1.3 million at both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

Federal Home Loan Bank stock increased by $133,000, or 32.4%, to $543,000 at September 30, 2026 from $410,000 at December 31, 2025 primarily due to an increase in our mortgage-related assets.

Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) increased $557,000, or 2.1%, to $27.0 million at September 30, 2026 from $26.4 million at December 31, 2025 due to increases in the BOLI cash value.

Accrued interest receivable increased $626,000, or 5.1%, to $12.9 million at September 30, 2026 from $12.2 million at December 31, 2025 due to an increase in the loan portfolio.

Right of use assets - operating decreased $542,000, or 11.6%, to $4.1 million at September 30, 2026 from $4.7 million at December 31, 2025, primarily due to depreciation of the right of use assets.

Other assets increased $603,000, or 5.5%, to $11.6 million at September 30, 2026 from $11.0 million at December 31, 2025 due to an increase of $1.3 million in suspense accounts, partially offset by decreases of $592,000 in tax assets and $146,000 in prepaid expenses.

Total deposits increased $202.7 million, or 12.5%, to $1.8 billion at September 30, 2026 from $1.6 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase in deposits was primarily due to increases in certificates of deposit of $87.8 million, or 9.8%, NOW/money market accounts of $72.8 million, or 24.1%, and non-interest-bearing deposits of $53.7 million, or 19.8%, partially offset by a decrease in savings account balances of $11.6 million, or 8.2%.

The increase of $87.8 million in certificates of deposit consisted of increases of $201.8 million, or 54.5%, in brokered certificates of deposit, partially offset by decreases of $63.5 million, or 94.0%, in non-brokered listing services certificates of deposit and $50.5 million, or 11.3%, in retail certificates of deposit.

The increase in brokered certificates of deposit was due to management's strategy to reduce short term borrowings due to the potential for further increases in interest rates. The decrease in non-brokered listing services certificates of deposit was due to management's strategy to reduce the cost of funds. The decrease in retail certificates of deposit was due to a shift in deposits to our retail high yield money market accounts.

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance increased $523,000, or 22.2%, to $2.9 million at September 30, 2026 from $2.4 million at December 31, 2025 due primarily to accumulation of real estate tax payments from borrowers.

Borrowings decreased $70.0 million to no borrowings at September 30, 2026 from $70.0 million at December 31, 2025 due primarily to management's strategy to reduce interest rate risk with less reliance on short term borrowings.

Lease liability – operating decreased $499,000, or 10.4%, to $4.3 million at September 30, 2026 from $4.8 million at December 31, 2025, primarily due to the amortization of the lease liability.

Accounts payable and accrued expenses increased $858,000, or 5.0%, to $18.2 million at September 30, 2026 from $17.3 million at December 31, 2025 due primarily to increases in accounts payable of $674,000, deferred compensation of $424,000, the allowance for credit losses for off-balance sheet commitments of $284,000, and suspense account – loan closings of $44,000, partially offset by decreases in accrued interest expense of $504,000 and accrued expenses of $64,000.

Stockholders' equity increased $19.0 million, or 5.4% to $370.7 million at September 30, 2026, from $351.7 million at December 31, 2025. The increase in stockholders' equity was due to net income of $30.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the amortization expense of $1.6 million relating to restricted stock and stock options granted under the Company's 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, an increase of $589,000 in earned employee stock ownership plan shares coupled with a reduction of $391,000 in unearned employee stock ownership plan shares, $37,000 in stock options exercised, and $42,000 in other comprehensive income. These increases were offset by dividends declared of $9.3 million and stock repurchases and excise taxes of $4.8 million.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $26.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $25.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in net interest income of $154,000, or 0.6%, was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense that exceeded a decrease in interest income caused by a decrease in the cost of funds for interest-bearing liabilities that exceeded a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Total interest and dividend income decreased $608,000, or 1.5%, to $38.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $39.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in interest and dividend income was due to a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets by 61 basis points from 8.15% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 to 7.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2026, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $123.7 million, or 6.4%, to $2.1 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $1.9 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets was due to a 75 basis points decrease in the Federal Funds rate from September 2025 to December 2025, partially offset by a 25 basis points increase in the Federal Funds rate in September 2026. These interest rate movements resulted in a decrease in the yield on our construction loans and commercial and industrial loans because the interest rates on these loans are indexed to the Prime Rate and change whenever the Prime Rate changes.

Interest expense decreased $762,000, or 5.7%, to $12.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $13.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in interest expense was due to a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities by 39 basis points from 3.91% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 to 3.52% for the three months ended September 30, 2026. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $62.6 million, or 4.6%, to $1.4 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $1.4 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Our net interest margin decreased 29 basis points, or 5.5%, to 5.09% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to 5.38% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to a 75 basis points decrease in the Federal Funds rate from September 2025 to December 2025, partially offset by a 25 basis points increase in the Federal Funds rate in September 2026. These interest rate movements resulted in a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets and a smaller decrease in the cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.

Credit Loss Expense

The Company recorded no credit loss expense for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.

With respect to the allowance for credit losses for loans, we charged off $37,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as compared to charge-offs of $75,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The charge-offs during the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

We recorded recoveries of $8,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to recoveries of $99,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The recoveries during the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 comprised of recoveries from previously charged-off unpaid overdraft on demand deposit accounts.

Non-Interest Income

The Company recorded non-interest loss of $185,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to non-interest income of $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease of $1.2 million, or 118.2%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to a decrease of $1.3 million in unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities and a loss of $10,000 on the disposition of fixed assets. These were partially offset by increases of $51,000 in other loan fees and service charges, $16,000 in BOLI income, and $13,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest income.

The decrease in unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities was due to an unrealized loss of $1.1 million on equity securities during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to an unrealized gain of $170,000 on equity securities during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The unrealized loss of $1.1 million and unrealized gain of $170,000 on equity securities during the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were due to market interest rate volatility during both periods.

The increase of $51,000 in other loan fees and service charges was due to increases of $62,000 in ATM/debit card/ACH fees and $3,000 in deposit account fees, partially offset by a decrease of $14,000 in loan service charges and fees. The increase of $16,000 in BOLI income was due to an increase in the yield on BOLI assets. The increase of $13,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest income was due to increases in miscellaneous operating income during the quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $402,000, or 3.9%, to $10.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $10.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $757,000 in other operating expenses, $43,000 in salaries and employee benefits, $26,000 in occupancy expense, and $10,000 in equipment expense, partially offset by decreases of $238,000 in real estate owned expense, $103,000 in outside data processing expense, and $93,000 in advertising expense.

Other non-interest operating expense increased $757,000, or 27.0%, to $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 due mainly to increases of $844,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest expense, $64,000 in consulting fees, $60,000 in service contracts expense, $52,000 in personnel recruitment expense, $8,000 in directors compensation, $4,000 in directors, officers and employees expense, $4,000 in office supplies, and $3,000 in insurance expense. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $179,000 in regulatory fees, $46,000 in legal fees, $21,000 in telephone expense, $20,000 in audit and accounting expense, and $16,000 in dues and subscription expense.

The increase of $844,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest expense was mainly due to increases of $729,000 in miscellaneous charge-offs, $66,000 in public company expense, $48,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest expense, and $2,000 in check and correspondent bank charges, partially offset by a decrease of $1,000 in postage expense. The increase of $729,000 in miscellaneous charge-offs was due to an increase in customer fraud involving checks and debit cards.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $4.5 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, we had approximately $259,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $216,000 in tax exempt income for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Our effective income tax rate was 29.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to 28.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $74.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to $75.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in net interest income of $401,000, or 0.5%, was primarily due to a decrease in interest income that exceeded a decrease in interest expense and a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets, partially offset by a smaller decrease in the cost of funds for interest bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income decreased $4.8 million, or 4.2%, to $110.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 from $115.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in interest and dividend income was due to a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets by 61 basis points from 8.10% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to 7.50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest earning assets of $67.9 million, or 3.6%, to $2.0 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 from $1.9 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

The decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets was due to a 75 basis points decrease in the Federal Funds rate from September 2025 to December 2025, partially offset by a 25 basis points increase in the Federal Funds rate in September 2026. These interest rate movements resulted in a decrease in the yield on our construction loans and commercial and industrial loans because the interest rates on these loans are indexed to the Prime Rate and change whenever the Prime Rate changes.

Interest expense decreased $4.4 million, or 11.0%, to $35.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 from $40.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in interest expense was due to a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities by 47 basis points from 3.95% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to 3.48% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities of $12.5 million, or 0.9%, to $1.4 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 from $1.4 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Net interest margin decreased 21 basis points, or 4.0%, to 5.07% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to 5.28% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to a 75 basis points decrease in the Federal Funds rate from September 2025 to December 2025, partially offset by a 25 basis points increase in the Federal Funds rate in September 2026. These interest rate movements resulted in a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets and a smaller decrease in the cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.

Credit Loss Expense

The Company recorded a credit loss expense of $860,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to a credit loss expense of $237,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The credit loss expense of $860,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was comprised of credit loss expense for loans of $568,000, credit loss expense for off-balance sheet commitments of $283,000, and credit loss expense for held-to-maturity securities of $9,000. The credit loss expense of $237,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was comprised of credit loss expense for loans of $62,000 and credit loss expense for off-balance sheet commitments of $175,000.

The credit loss expense for loans of $568,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was primarily due to replenishment of the allowance for credit losses due to charge-offs totaling $584,000.

The credit loss expense for off-balance sheet commitments of $283,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was primarily due to an increase in unfunded off-balance sheet commitments. The credit loss expense for held-to-maturity securities of $9,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was primarily due to an increase in the municipal bond portfolio.

The credit loss expense for loans of $62,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in the multi-family loan portfolio. The credit loss expense for off-balance sheet commitments of $175,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in unfunded off-balance sheet commitments.

With respect to the allowance for credit losses for loans, we charged off $584,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to charge-offs of $678,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The charge-offs during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 comprised of $500,000 against a commercial and industrial loan and $84,000 against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts. The charge-offs during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were against various unpaid overdrafts in our demand deposit accounts.

We recorded recoveries of $8,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to recoveries of $534,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The recoveries during the quarter ended September 30, 2026 comprised of recoveries from previously charged-off unpaid overdraft on demand deposit accounts. The recoveries of $534,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 comprised of recoveries of $350,000 with respect to a previously charged-off non-residential mortgage loan and $184,000 from previously charged-off unpaid overdrafts on demand deposit accounts.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $1.3 million compared to non-interest income of $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease of $1.9 million, or 59.7%, in total non-interest income was primarily due to decreases of $1.9 million in unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, $82,000 in other loan fees and service charges, and a loss of $10,000 on the disposition of fixed assets, partially offset by increases of $57,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest income and $43,000 in BOLI income.

The decrease in unrealized gain on equity securities was due to an unrealized loss of $1.3 million on equity securities during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to an unrealized gain of $521,000 on equity securities during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Both the unrealized loss of $1.3 million on equity securities during the 2026 period and the unrealized gain of $521,000 on equity securities during the 2025 period were due to market interest rate volatility during both periods.

The decrease of $82,000 in other loan fees and service charges was due to a decrease of $240,000 in other loan fees and loan servicing fees, partially offset by an increase of $154,000 in ATM/debit card/ACH fees and $3,000 in deposit account fees. The increase of $57,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest income was due to increases in miscellaneous operating income during the quarter. The increase in BOLI income of $43,000 was due to an increase in the yield on BOLI assets.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $773,000, or 2.5%, to $32.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 from $31.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase resulted primarily from increases of $965,000 in other operating expenses, $448,000 in salaries and employee benefits, and $199,000 in occupancy expense, partially offset by decreases of $277,000 in real estate owned expense, $232,000 in advertising expense, $76,000 in outside data processing expense, and $16,000 in equipment expense.

Other non-interest expense increased $965,000, or 11.5%, to $9.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 from $8.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 due mainly to increases of $1.2 million in miscellaneous other non-interest expense, $120,000 in service contract expense, $87,000 in consulting fees, $37,000 in insurance expense, $37,000 in directors, officers, and employee expense, $28,000 in directors compensation, and $11,000 in personnel recruitment expense. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $368,000 in regulatory fees, $61,000 in audit and accounting fees, $60,000 in telephone expense, $34,000 in dues and subscriptions expense, $25,000 in office supplies expense, and $3,000 in legal fees.

The increase of $1.2 million in miscellaneous other non-interest expense was mainly due to increases of $1.1 million in miscellaneous charge-offs, $112,000 in public company expenses, and $24,000 in check and correspondent bank charges, partially offset by decreases of $4,000 in postage expense and $3,000 in miscellaneous other non-interest expense. The increase of $1.1 million in miscellaneous charge-offs was due to an increase in customer fraud involving checks and debit cards.

Income Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $12.6 million and $13.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, we had approximately $759,000 in tax exempt income, compared to approximately $630,000 in tax exempt income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Our effective income tax rates were 29.3% and 28.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $17.4 million at September 30, 2026 compared to no non-performing assets at December 31, 2025. The non-performing assets at September 30, 2026 comprised of one construction loan totaling $13.9 million and two commercial and industrial loans totaling $3.5 million that are in foreclosure and are secured by a seven story multi-family building with 63 apartment units and one ground floor commercial space occupied by a supermarket located in the Bronx, New York. We do not currently anticipate any losses on these three loans because we believe the outstanding loan balance is sufficiently collateralized by the value of the security property.

Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.79% at September 30, 2026 compared to 0.00% at December 31, 2025.

The Company's allowance for credit losses related to loans was $4.7 million, or 0.23% of total loans at September 30, 2026, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.25% of total loans at December 31, 2025. Based on a review of the loans that were in the loan portfolio at September 30, 2026, management believes that the allowance for credit losses related to loans is maintained at a level that represents its best estimate of expected losses in the loan portfolio.

In addition, at September 30, 2026, the Company's allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet commitments totaled $1.2 million and the allowance for credit losses related to held-to-maturity debt securities totaled $135,000.

Capital

The Company's total stockholders' equity to assets ratio was 16.73% as of September 30, 2026. At September 30, 2026, the Company had the ability to borrow $1.0 billion from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and $8.0 million from Atlantic Community Bankers Bank.

The Bank's capital position remains strong relative to current regulatory requirements and the Bank is considered a well-capitalized institution under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. As of September 30, 2026, the Bank had a tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 16.79% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.15%.

The Company commenced its third stock repurchase program on December 10, 2025 whereby the Company is authorized to repurchase up to 1,400,435, or 10%, of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased 239,894 shares of common stock under its third repurchase program, at a cost of $5.6 million, including commission costs and Federal excise taxes.

About NorthEast Community Bancorp

NorthEast Community Bancorp, headquartered at 325 Hamilton Avenue, White Plains, New York 10601, is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank, which conducts business through its eleven branch offices located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts and three loan production offices located in New City, New York, White Plains, New York, and Danvers, Massachusetts. For more information about NorthEast Community Bancorp and NorthEast Community Bank, please visit

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,” and“intend” or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may.” These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, changes in market interest rates, regional and national economic conditions (including higher inflation or recessionary conditions and their impact on regional and national economic conditions), legislative and regulatory changes, changes relating to rent regulation and housing, including recent legislative action in New York City to freeze rents on certain rent-regulated properties, monetary and fiscal policies of the United States government, including policies of the United States Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts, the impact of changing political conditions or federal government shutdowns, the quality and composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities, competition, demand for financial services in NorthEast Community Bank's market area, changes in the real estate market values in NorthEast Community Bank's market area, the impact of failures or disruptions in or breaches of the Company's operational or security systems, data or infrastructure, or those of third parties, including as a result of cyberattacks or campaigns, and changes in relevant accounting principles and guidelines. Additionally, other risks and uncertainties may be described in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), which are available through the SEC's website located at . These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release publicly the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.