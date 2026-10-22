Deadline Alert: Millrose Properties, Inc. Investors Have Until December 8, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Millrose Properties, Inc. securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Millrose Properties, Inc. ("Millrose" or the "Company") (NYSE: MRP ) have until December 8, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Millrose Properties, Inc. securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Millrose Properties, Inc. case, Rubenstsein et al. v. Millrose Properties, Inc. et al., was filed on October 9, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida (Case No. 9:26-cv-81386).

Investors who suffered losses on Millrose Properties, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Millrose Properties, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 8, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Millrose Properties, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: December 8, 2026

Class period: February 7, 2025 to October 2, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: October 9, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

What happened?

On October 2, 2026, Hunterbrook published a report alleging that“[c]ontrary to the plans in its initial SEC filings, Millrose has now bought an estimated $200 million of Lennar homes in about a month and is renting them out at what appears to be a loss.” Further, the report stated that although“[a]ccounting rules say a company cannot book a sale to an entity it controls; a forensic accountant told Hunterbrook the question of Lennar's control over Millrose seems 'black and white' in spirit[.”]

On this news, Millrose stock fell $2.10 per share, or 8.53%, to close at $22.51 on October 5, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Millrose Properties, Inc. complaint allege?

The Millrose Properties, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Millrose Properties, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose's objectives were not limited to engaging in land purchases, horizontal development, and homesite option purchase arrangements for Lennar and potentially other homebuilders and developers; (2) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose would in fact enter into lease agreements and would have tenants in its properties; (3) Millrose would purchase $200 million worth of properties from Lennar; (4) Millrose would lease the properties purchased from Lennar out at a loss; and (5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Millrose Properties, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Millrose Properties, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 8, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint filed against Millrose Properties, Inc. alleges that, among other things, the Company failed to disclose that despite representations to the contrary, Millrose's objectives were not limited to engaging in land purchases, horizontal development, and homesite option purchase arrangements for Lennar and potentially other homebuilders and developers. Investors who want to help lead this case must ask the Court by December 8, 2026, and that date is coming soon," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Millrose Properties, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Millrose Properties, Inc. class action must move the Court by December 8, 2026. To learn more, visit the Millrose Properties, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Millrose Properties, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Millrose Properties, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Millrose Properties, Inc. securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Millrose Properties, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Millrose Properties, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Millrose Properties, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida by December 8, 2026.

What if I miss the Millrose Properties, Inc. deadline? After December 8, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Millrose Properties, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Millrose Properties, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Millrose Properties, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, which means investors pay no attorneys' fees unless there is a recovery. Any fees are subject to court approval and are paid from the recovery.

Why work with Glancy on the Millrose Properties, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Millrose Properties, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Millrose Properties, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Rubenstsein et al. v. Millrose Properties, Inc. et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

Millrose Properties, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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