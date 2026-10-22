Daiahn Launches Agent Intelligence Beta, Bringing Visibility And Accountability To Enterprise AI

Know Your Agents. Initial beta rollout begins with executives at Fortune 500 companies globally; public waitlist now open.

- Ian Stokes-Rees, CEO of DaiahnSYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Daiahn, an enterprise AI technology company building the operating system for the AI-powered enterprise, today announced the beta launch of Agent Intelligence, a platform that helps organizations understand, monitor, and optimize AI agent activity across their operations.The beta will be released in waves, beginning with leading executives at Fortune 500 companies globally. Organizations, developers, and AI teams interested in early access can join the waitlist now.As AI agents transform how businesses operate, make decisions, and execute work, enterprises face a growing challenge: understanding and managing AI activity across teams, systems, and workflows. Agent Intelligence addresses this challenge by providing a centralized view of AI usage across models, users, projects, and sessions. Through cost tracking, AI health checks, session-level analysis, and actionable recommendations, the platform helps organizations measure performance, identify inefficiencies, optimize spending, and strengthen accountability across their AI operations.“AI agents are fundamentally changing how work gets done, but enterprises need a new way to manage that work,” said Ian Stokes-Rees, CEO of Daiahn.“Our vision is to build the operating system for the AI-powered enterprise, where organizations can execute AI-powered work, understand what their agents are doing, govern their actions, and turn that activity into intelligence that makes the entire organization more capable. Agent Intelligence is an important step toward making that vision a reality.”The phased beta rollout will allow Daiahn to collaborate with enterprise leaders and technical teams, incorporating real-world feedback as the platform advances toward broader availability.Join the Agent Intelligence beta waitlist at daiahn/agent-intelligence.About DaiahnKnow Your Agents - Daiahn is building the operating system for the AI-powered enterprise: a unified way to execute AI-powered work, understand agent activity, govern actions, measure business outcomes, and turn that activity into reusable organizational intelligence. Daiahn is headquartered in Syracuse, New York, with an additional office in Rochester, New York. Learn more at .

Kayte Malik

Daiahn

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Daiahn Launches Agent Intelligence Beta, Bringing Visibility and Accountability to Enterprise AI News Provided By Daiahn INC October 22, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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