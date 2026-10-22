Calyptix Security Launches Free Cybersecurity Scorecard To Help Businesses Identify Gaps And Prioritize Improvements

Free assessment evaluates 15 essential cybersecurity capabilities and delivers a personalized five-page report to help businesses prioritize improvements

- Ben Yarbrough, CEO of Calyptix SecurityCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Calyptix Security today announced the launch of the Calyptix Cybersecurity Scorecard, a free online assessment designed to help small businesses across the Charlotte metropolitan area evaluate their cybersecurity capabilities, identify potential gaps, and prioritize improvements.For small businesses, cybersecurity incidents can mean more than compromised information. Disruptions to email, customer records, financial systems, and daily operations can directly affect revenue, customer relationships, and business continuity. Yet many small businesses lack the dedicated security personnel or technical resources needed to evaluate their cybersecurity readiness.Introduced during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the Scorecard provides a practical starting point for understanding existing cybersecurity capabilities and identifying where improvements may be needed.The questionnaire evaluates 15 essential cybersecurity capabilities informed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 and guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Rather than simply identifying which security tools a business has installed, the assessment evaluates how effectively the organization performs essential cybersecurity activities, from protecting systems and data to detecting threats, responding to incidents, and recovering from disruptions.Based on participants' responses, the Scorecard compares their current capability levels against defined targets, highlights potential gaps, and provides personalized recommendations for improvement. Participants receive an email with a link to download their five-page report about 10 minutes after submission."Most small businesses know cybersecurity matters but struggle to measure their protection. Our Cybersecurity Scorecard helps identify security gaps, assess capabilities, and prioritize improvements." "We created the Cybersecurity Scorecard to help businesses move beyond simply having security tools in place to understanding their actual cybersecurity capabilities, identifying gaps, and deciding where improvements will make the greatest difference."October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a national initiative encouraging individuals and organizations to take proactive steps toward improving cybersecurity practices.The Calyptix Cybersecurity Scorecard helps small businesses turn that awareness into action by providing a structured evaluation of their current cybersecurity practices.Through the free assessment, businesses can:- Evaluate 15 essential cybersecurity capabilities across the cybersecurity lifecycle, from protection and detection to incident response and recovery.- Understand their current capability levels and compare them against defined targets.- Identify potential cybersecurity gaps and areas where existing practices may need improvement.- Receive a personalized five-page report with findings and recommended improvement priorities based on their responses.- Connect with a cybersecurity expert through an optional, free 30-minute consultation to review their results and discuss practical next steps."Cybersecurity isn't just about the technology a business has installed. It's about whether the organization has the capabilities to protect its operations, recognize threats, respond effectively, and recover when something goes wrong," Yarbrough added. "Our goal is to help Charlotte-area businesses understand those capabilities and make better-informed decisions about where to invest their time and resources."The Calyptix Cybersecurity Scorecard provides small businesses with an accessible starting point for understanding their cybersecurity capabilities and identifying opportunities for improvement.After receiving their personalized report, participants can schedule a free 30-minute consultation with a Calyptix cybersecurity expert to review their results, discuss potential capability gaps, and explore practical improvements.The Scorecard is a self-reported assessment intended to provide an initial evaluation of cybersecurity capabilities and is not a substitute for a comprehensive technical security audit. The free Calyptix Cybersecurity Scorecard launches October 22, 2026, and is available to businesses throughout the Charlotte metropolitan area and surrounding communities. To complete the free Cybersecurity Scorecard, visit Community ShieldPlus - Cybersecurity Scorecard - Calyptix Security.About Calyptix SecurityFor more than 20 years, Calyptix Security has helped small and mid-sized businesses simplify cybersecurity with affordable, reliable protection. Calyptix combines easy-to-manage security with responsive, personalized service and flexible partnerships tailored to each business's needs. Trusted by SMB leaders and IT partners across the nation, Calyptix helps organizations protect their networks, users, and data with confidence. To learn more about Calyptix, visit the company's official website or connect with Calyptix on LinkedIn.

Leah Stevens & Lindsay Pelone

LL Media Partners on behalf of Calyptix Security Corporation

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Calyptix Security Launches Free Cybersecurity Scorecard to Help Businesses Identify Gaps and Prioritize Improvements News Provided By Calyptix Security Corp October 22, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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