Hammer Haag Steel Expands In-House Manufacturing Capabilities With New Largo Facility

Rendering of the new Largo site.

New operation will bring expanded heavy steel fabrication, large-format machining and supporting manufacturing processes together at one primary production site

- Constantin Haag, President & Founder

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hammer Haag Steel is expanding the range and scale of manufacturing work it can perform in-house as the company develops a new approximately 227,700-square-foot production facility in Largo, Florida.

The facility is being designed to bring expanded heavy steel fabrication and advanced machining capabilities together at Hammer Haag Steel's primary production operation. The additional space and equipment will allow the company to manufacture larger and more complex components.

For Hammer Haag Steel, that increased in-house capability is a central objective of the expansion.

“We have always believed in controlling the difficult parts of the manufacturing process ourselves,” said Constantin Haag, founder and CEO of Hammer Haag Steel.“This facility gives us the space and capabilities to take that approach much further. We will be able to fabricate larger components, machine more of that work ourselves and coordinate those processes within the same operation.”

Approximately 176,000 square feet of the Largo facility is planned for heavy steel fabrication. The expanded production area is designed to accommodate larger projects and substantially increase the amount of fabrication work the company can handle.

Another approximately 29,000 square feet is planned for a fully air-conditioned machining operation. Hammer Haag Steel is expanding its large-scale, precision CNC machining capabilities. that will significantly increase the size, weight and complexity of components it can machine internally.

Combining those capabilities within one operation is expected to reduce the need to move complex work between separate outside providers while giving Hammer Haag Steel greater control over how projects move from fabrication into machining, assembly and other production stages.

The company also provides plate rolling, fitting and welding, blasting and painting, mechanical assembly, quality control, and shipping and logistics services. The Largo expansion is intended to strengthen that integrated manufacturing model while increasing the scale of work the company can pursue.

“When you can manage more of the manufacturing process under your own roof, your team has greater visibility into what is happening at every stage,” Haag said.“For the type of large and demanding work we do, that gives us more control over the finished product and creates opportunities to take on projects that would be difficult to accommodate in our current space.”

At full development, Hammer Haag Steel expects the new operation to provide the ability to approximately triple its present production capacity.

The expansion also creates additional room for the people supporting that production. Approximately 22,000 square feet is planned for project management/detailing/programming, administrative, operations and support teams. The company anticipates adding manufacturing jobs as it grows into the facility's available capacity.

Hammer Haag Steel plans to begin moving operations into the Largo facility during the summer of 2027. Its existing Clearwater operation will remain open, with certain operations and a smaller crew continuing at that location.

The project has drawn attention as part of the company's continued manufacturing growth in Pinellas County, including recent coverage by the Tampa Bay Business Journal, The St. Pete Catalyst and the Clearwater Sentinel.

While the new building significantly expands Hammer Haag Steel's physical footprint, Haag said the larger objective is to increase what the company can manufacture domestically.

“The opportunity is not simply to produce more,” Haag said.“It is to build the capability to manufacture larger, more complicated components here and to keep developing the kind of skilled manufacturing operation that can compete for demanding work in the United States.”

About Hammer Haag Steel

Hammer Haag Steel is a family-owned steel fabrication and manufacturing company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. The company provides heavy steel fabrication, precision CNC machining, plate rolling, fitting and welding, blasting and painting, mechanical assembly, quality control, and logistics services. By managing multiple stages of production in-house, Hammer Haag Steel serves customers requiring complex, large-scale fabrication and machining capabilities.

Mikayla Lewis

Hammer Haag Steel

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Site 2 Demolition Preview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hammer Haag Steel Expands In-House Manufacturing Capabilities With New Largo Facility News Provided By Massive Alliance October 22, 2026, 19:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.