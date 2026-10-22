CEI Introduces Shopcalcs, Connecting Estimating, Plate Nesting, And Weld Quality Management

ShopCalcs from CEI

Three browser-based applications help pressure vessel and fabrication shops digitize workflows from initial quoting through final weld inspection.

- Cristian Garcia, CWI, CEIKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CEI is expanding its fabrication software portfolio with ShopCalcs, a suite of three browser-based applications designed to help pressure vessel and tank fabrication shops digitize essential operations from estimating through quality control.Many fabrication businesses still depend on spreadsheets, paper drawings, and disconnected records to manage quoting, material usage, welding documentation, and inspections. These manual processes can create unnecessary administrative work and limit visibility between departments.ShopCalcs addresses these challenges through three purpose-built applications available under one subscription.Vessel Estimator allows estimators to develop material take-offs, labor estimates, and quoted costs from a vessel model containing shells, heads, nozzles, and supports.Kerfworks supports plate nesting using part geometry, kerf allowances, spacing, and grain considerations. The application generates DXF cutting files and PDF job drawings while helping planners identify usable material remnants.WeldMap supports weld mapping, welding procedure association, production tracking, inspection documentation, and quality control reporting. Users can manage weld sign-offs and export QC packages for project records.The applications operate through web browsers and shop-floor tablets, with Microsoft Entra sign-in and role-based access supporting controlled workflows.With ShopCalcs, CEI extends its longstanding engineering software experience into everyday fabrication operations, helping estimators, planners, production managers, and inspectors manage their responsibilities digitally.Learn more at .

Jordyn Hayden

CEI

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CEI Introduces ShopCalcs, Connecting Estimating, Plate Nesting, and Weld Quality Management News Provided By CEI October 22, 2026, 19:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Technology



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