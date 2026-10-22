MIAMI BRINGS THE BOUNCE AS ROAD2SEMA RALLY LAUNCHES ITS CROSS-AMERICA CHARITY ADVENTURE

Road2SEMA cars arrived in Miami ready for 3500 miles across the USA

One-Off BMW Diesel GT40 is part of the convoy

Kick off party gathered all car cultures at ToeJam Miami

Petrolheadonism's British convoy begins its 3,500-mile American adventure to SEMA, raising money for Make-A-Wish America.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- There are sensible ways to get your show car to Las Vegas. Shipping it to Miami and driving across America with your mates is considerably more interesting.Road2SEMA 2026 is underway, following a Miami launch that brought British custom builds together with lowriders, hot rods, off-roaders, exotics and just about everything in between.Organized by Ciro Ciampi and Petrolheadonism, the trip takes a convoy of UK-shipped vehicles approximately 3,500 miles across the US, heading to California before turning towards Las Vegas for the SEMA Show. Alongside the builders, owners and drivers, a travelling media crew will capture the adventure for a four-part DRIVEN series, social content and magazine coverage.The aim is to raise $25,000 for Make-A-Wish America, building on last year's $14,000 and helping grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.From shipping containers to Ocean DriveWednesday began at bespoke supercar specialist 1K Miami, where the team met Solomon Lunger from Ford Era to prepare and commission the cars after their three-week sea crossing from the UK.The convoy headed to Ocean Drive for its first Miami cruise, followed by lunch at the iconic 11th Street Diner. The afternoon brought a visit to We Are Curated, the rare-supercar specialist whose showroom alone could comfortably derail anyone's plans for the day.Then it was time for Toe Jam Backlot and the Miami Movie Cars x Petrolheadonism Road2SEMA kick-off party.Miami did not disappoint. Every branch of its car culture seemed to turn up, with beautifully finished lowriders alongside serious off-roaders, hot rods, kustoms and supercars. Plenty of different tastes, plenty of conversations and a fantastic welcome for the visiting team.Brad 'Backfire Brad' Eldershaw got a particularly memorable introduction. Climbing aboard a competition lowrider mini-truck, he discovered what happens when its owner makes it jump. The trip is supposed to cross America horizontally, but a little vertical travel was included.Cars, community and a good causeThe evening summed up what Petrolheadonism and Road2SEMA are about: bringing people together through cars, any cars, meeting the builders and characters behind them, and using that shared enthusiasm to support a good cause.Miami has set the bar high. Occasionally, several feet off the ground.Follow the trip, find upcoming events and access fundraising information at and @road2sema.

JEROME ANDRE

OUTRUN

+44 7874 946819

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MIAMI BRINGS THE BOUNCE AS ROAD2SEMA RALLY LAUNCHES ITS CROSS-AMERICA CHARITY ADVENTURE News Provided By OUTRUN October 22, 2026, 19:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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