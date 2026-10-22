Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation & ALL NEW Announce Strategic Partnership To Support The Next Generation Of Music Creators

- Kevin Nishimura, Pacific Bridge Arts Chair & Far East Movement Co-FounderLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation (PBA) and ALL NEW have announced a new partnership to connect emerging music creators from all backgrounds with the mentorship, industry insight, and relationships that help them develop their craft, navigate the industry, and build toward sustainable careers. Building on PBA's longstanding commitment to expand opportunities for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander artists, the program is open to creators of all backgrounds.Through the 2027 Industry Mentorship Series, selected creators will take part in a 4-day intensive bootcamp focused on songwriting, production, artist branding, marketing, live performance, and industry mentorship. The program is designed to help students sharpen their creative voice while gaining a clearer understanding of how music careers are built across today's entertainment industry.“Music has the power to bring people together, but access still matters,” said Kevin Nishimura, Chair of Pacific Bridge Arts and founding member of Far East Movement.“When Far East Movement became the first Asian American group to reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, it proved what was possible. Our partnership with ALL NEW is about helping more young creators get closer to the people who can help them refine their craft and reach wider audiences.”For many emerging artists, talent is only one part of the journey. Music and entertainment are highly competitive industries that can be difficult to navigate without mentorship, relationships, and insights into how the business actually works. This partnership is intended to help close that gap by giving students direct insight from experienced artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals."Through ALL NEW, our goal is to create meaningful opportunities for emerging creatives to experience the industry beyond the outside looking in,” said James Fauntleroy, Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter and co-founder of ALL NEW.“We want them to have access to the creative process, to experienced people, and to environments that can help expand how they think about their work and their future.”The partnership creates a rare opportunity for music creators to gain access to the kind of mentorship, relationships, and real-time guidance that many emerging artists spend years trying to find.“This is about creating real opportunities for emerging artists to grow creatively and professionally,” said Annie V. Lam, Executive Director of PBA.“It is more than visibility. It is about giving young creators access to mentorship, industry relationships, and spaces that can expand what they believe is possible and help shape the future of music and entertainment.”By bringing PBA's commitment to AANHPI artists together with ALL NEW's industry experience, the partnership is designed to help creators build connections, confidence, and opportunities that continue long after the program ends.###The mission of the Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation is to provide a platform to support and celebrate Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in arts and culture.ALL NEW is an opportunity program and creative development hub built to create real pathways for emerging talent. Through education, distribution, and strategic publishing, ALL NEW is committed to discovering, developing, and globally elevating exceptional creatives within the music and entertainment business. Giving artists a platform to be seen, heard, and celebrated!

Yee Xiong

Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation

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Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation & ALL NEW Announce Strategic Partnership to Support the Next Generation of Music Creators News Provided By Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation October 22, 2026, 19:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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