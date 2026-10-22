Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening Of 280 North At Doylestown In Bucks County, Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury townhome community offers elevated living in a walkable Doylestown location

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of 280 North at Doylestown, an intimate community of 18 luxury townhomes in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Sitework is underway at 1 Dutch Lane in Doylestown, and the community is now open for sale with pre-model pricing by appointment only from the Toll Brothers Design Studio at 1144 Virginia Drive in Fort Washington.









280 North at Doylestown offers exquisitely designed 4-story townhomes with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 baths, and 2-car garages. The home designs showcase versatile layouts with sought-after features such as elevators, lofts, flex spaces, and rooftop terraces. Bright, open-concept kitchens and great rooms are designed for entertaining, while the rooftop terraces provide breathtaking views that extend for miles on clear days. Homes are priced from $1 million.

The community is ideally situated next to Broad Commons Park and a public dog park, as well as a short walk from the vibrant downtown Borough of Doylestown, providing easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, cultural attractions, and recreation. The community's proximity to Route 202, Route 611, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike ensures convenient travel to nearby destinations.









"280 North at Doylestown offers a rare opportunity to own a luxury home in one of Bucks County's most sought-after locations," said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. "With its exceptional design, walkable location, and access to top-rated schools, this community truly exemplifies the Toll Brothers luxury lifestyle."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Design Ready and Quick Move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this year.









Homeowners at 280 North at Doylestown will enjoy low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal provided. The community is also located within the highly sought-after Central Bucks School District.

For more information on 280 North at Doylestown and Toll Brothers communities throughout Pennsylvania, call 855-872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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