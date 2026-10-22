Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Walpole, Massachusetts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALPOLE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Station Walk at Walpole, is coming soon to Walpole, Massachusetts. A groundbreaking event was recently held at the community, located at 919 East Street in Walpole just half a mile from Union Station. Site work is underway and Station Walk at Walpole is anticipated to open for sale in early 2027.

Station Walk at Walpole is a thoughtfully designed community offering home shoppers the opportunity to choose from two distinct collections of residences: the Lofts Collection, featuring sophisticated condominiums, and the Towns Collection, which offers luxurious two-story carriage-style townhomes. Homes range from 1,559 to 2,009+ square feet and include 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, and private 2-car garages. Pricing is anticipated to start from the mid-$700,000s for the Lofts Collection and mid-$900,000s for the Towns Collection.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents of Station Walk at Walpole will enjoy unbeatable convenience, with Union Station located just half a mile away, offering a 45-minute train ride to South Station in Boston. The community is situated within walking distance of charming downtown Walpole, which features local treasures such as The Raven's Nest, Conrad's Restaurant, and Kosmos. Students will attend highly acclaimed Walpole Public Schools, with all schools located within a five-minute drive of the community.









"We are thrilled to bring Station Walk at Walpole to Norfolk County, providing home shoppers with an exceptional combination of modern designs, low-maintenance living, and a prime location near Union Station and downtown Walpole," said Ryan O'Rourke, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. "This community represents a unique opportunity to own a luxury home in one of the most desirable areas of Massachusetts with easy access to Boston."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Station Walk at Walpole, call (866) 232-1632 or visit TollBrothers.com/MA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)