Yellow Tokens Analysis Of 4,000 Comments Finds Empathy In Trust Patterns

The Spontaneous Feedback Intelligence & Action (SFIA) cycle connects public customer feedback with intelligence, strategic priorities, execution and continuous business improvement.

Two patterns across 17 market segments associate empathy and service execution with both trust erosion and positive customer experiences.

- Bruno Pomeranz, Yellow Tokens

BARUERI, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yellow Tokens has released new findings from its analysis of 4,000 customer comments showing that empathy repeatedly appears alongside service execution in patterns associated with both customer trust erosion and trust reinforcement.

The analysis used a balanced dataset covering 17 market segments and customer feedback published between January 1 and December 31, 2025.

Using the Yellow Tokens Marketing Engine, the company identified two complementary behavioral patterns.

The first, labeled internally as“Trust Fragility Amplified by Lack of Empathy and Service Gaps,” associated 195 comments with a negative trust pattern involving service execution problems, perceived empathy deficits and trust fragility.

The second,“Empathy and Service Quality Create Durable Trust and Value Justification,” associated 530 comments with a positive pattern involving empathy, service execution, experience quality and value perception.

Together, the findings suggest that empathy in customer narratives frequently appears in combination with operational performance rather than as an isolated dimension of the experience.

“Customers do not necessarily separate what happened from how they were treated while it happened,” said Bruno Pomeranz of Yellow Tokens.“The same operational issue can be described very differently depending on whether the customer felt ignored, supported, respected or understood. What stood out in this analysis is that empathy repeatedly appeared alongside execution in both negative and positive trust patterns.”

Within the negative pattern, Trust Fragility and Service Execution Gap each appeared 145 times among the supporting signals identified by the Marketing Engine. Empathy Deficit Perception appeared 50 times.

The underlying feedback included accounts of rude or indifferent interactions, unresolved service problems and customers describing feelings of abandonment or insufficient support.

The positive pattern showed the opposite direction.

Empathy and positive Service Execution each appeared 294 times among its supporting signals. Experience Quality appeared 173 times, while positive Value Perception appeared 63 times.

The grounded customer feedback included situations in which employees provided personal assistance during unexpected problems, handled difficult circumstances with care or delivered strong service despite operational pressure.

Yellow Tokens cautions that these occurrence counts represent analytical signals within the dataset. They should not be interpreted as percentages of customers, population estimates or evidence that empathy directly causes trust or loyalty.

Instead, the findings identify recurring structures within spontaneous customer feedback.

The analysis suggests that operational performance and emotional treatment are often described together. Negative experiences can combine execution failures with perceptions of indifference, while positive experiences can combine effective service with recognition, care and responsiveness.

This distinction has practical implications for customer experience analysis.

An organization evaluating a complaint only as an operational failure may miss the emotional dimension that shaped the customer's interpretation of the event. Conversely, strong execution paired with helpful human interaction may contribute to a broader perception of reliability and value.

The findings were generated through the Yellow Tokens Marketing Engine, which analyzes recurring behavioral relationships in public customer feedback.

The system classifies feedback into structured signals, examines relationships between those signals and connects higher-level behavioral patterns to supporting customer evidence. Yellow Tokens uses this evidence-grounded architecture to keep strategic interpretations traceable to the feedback from which they were derived.

The analysis is part of Yellow Tokens' broader Spontaneous Feedback Intelligence & Action (SFIA) approach, which connects voluntarily published customer feedback with structured intelligence, prioritization and continuous improvement.

Yellow Tokens is continuing to analyze the same dataset for additional recurring patterns involving customer expectations, value perception, operational consistency and human support.

Additional information about Yellow Tokens AI-powered customer feedback analysis and Spontaneous Feedback Intelligence & Action is available on the company's website.

ABOUT YELLOW TOKENS

Yellow Tokens is a software company focused on transforming spontaneous public customer feedback into structured intelligence, priorities and action. Its platform combines structured analysis and artificial intelligence to identify recurring patterns, support competitive analysis and help organizations connect customer signals with continuous improvement initiatives.

BRUNO POMERANZ

Yellow Tokens

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