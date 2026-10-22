Teens Nationwide Challenged To Create Life-Saving Road Safety Messages

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) National Create Real Impact Contest awards up to $10,000 for student-led campaigns promoting safer choices on the road

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens, claiming approximately 2,800 lives and injuring about 227,000 young people ages 13–19 each year. During National Teen Driver Safety Week, Impact Teen Drivers (ITD) is inviting students nationwide to become part of the solution through the 2026–2027 Create Real Impact Contest (cdc).Beginning today, students ages 14–22 can submit original videos or graphic designs that promote safer roadway behaviors, while high schools can compete through student-led traffic safety campaigns for educational grants of up to $10,000.Create Real Impact challenges young people to develop positive, solution-focused messages that encourage safer choices behind the wheel and throughout the transportation system. Entries may address distracted or reckless driving, safe passenger behavior, or shared roadway responsibility among drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, scooter riders, and other roadway users.“Youth voices are some of the most powerful tools we have for changing behavior,” said Kelly K. Browning, Ph.D., Executive Director of Impact Teen Drivers.“Create Real Impact gives students the opportunity to develop solutions that resonate with their peers while helping make their schools and communities safer.”Opportunities for Students and SchoolsParticipants can enter one of three categories:Video CategoryStudents create an original public service announcement (PSA) of 30 seconds or less that communicates a positive traffic safety solution or strategy.Graphic Design CategoryStudents develop an original graphic design, such as a poster, infographic, or brochure, that inspires safer roadway choices.High School Campaign CategoryStudents, working with a teacher or school-approved advisor, plan and implement a traffic safety awareness campaign that includes a PSA, social media outreach, and community engagement. School awards are $10,000, $5,000, and $2,500.Individual educational awards of $1,000, $500, and $250 are offered in both the Video and Graphic Design categories. Individual entrants can also compete for Community Champion Awards by engaging community organizations and elected officials to share their entry or approved ITD safety content through official social media accounts.Building Safer Communities Through Student LeadershipBy combining creativity, advocacy, and peer influence, Create Real Impact empowers students to become leaders in a nationwide effort to reduce preventable roadway injuries and fatalities.Teachers, school administrators, youth organizations, traffic safety professionals, and community leaders are encouraged to share the opportunity with eligible students and schools nationwide. Students interested in filmmaking, art, design, communications, or community leadership can put their talents to work on a message that helps save lives.The contest is free to enter and remains open through April 14, 2027. High schools participating in the campaign category must register by March 31, 2027.Complete rules, eligibility requirements, and registration information are available at Create Real Impact.About Impact Teen DriversImpact Teen Drivers is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing injuries and fatalities caused by reckless and distracted driving while promoting shared roadway responsibility among all roadway users. Through evidence-based education, positive community norming, and partnerships with schools, law enforcement, healthcare professionals, and community organizations, Impact Teen Drivers empowers young people and their influencers to make safer choices.For more information, visit Impact Teen Drivers.

Kelly K. Browning, Ph.D.

Executive Director, Impact Teen Drivers

+1 916-733-7432

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Teens Nationwide Challenged to Create Life-Saving Road Safety Messages News Provided By Impact Teen Drivers October 22, 2026, 19:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Education, Insurance Industry, Social Media



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