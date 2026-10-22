Jacksonville Tax Attorneys At J. David Tax Law Return As Hero Sponsor Of The Dreams Come True 5K

J. David Tax Law

J David Tax Law at the Dreams Come True 5k

The J David Tax Law team

Tax law firm in Jacksonville, FL fields an employee team at the 2026 Dreams Come True 5K Walk, supporting local children with life-threatening illnesses.

- Jonathan SooriashJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- J. David Tax Law, a Jacksonville tax law firm headquartered on Bonneval Road, returned as a Hero Level Sponsor of the 2026 Dreams Come True 5K Walk, Run & Roll and 1-Mile Fun Run, held Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the UNF J.B. Coxwell Amphitheater. A team of tax attorneys and staff from the firm's Jacksonville office walked the course together, and the firm covered registration for every team member who signed up.Dreams Come True is Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia's local dream-granting organization. Founded in Jacksonville in 1984, it has granted more than 4,500 dreams to children with life-threatening illnesses and supports their families before and after each dream with additional moments of joy. The organization has never turned away an eligible dreamer. Funds raised through the 5K support its programs for local children and families."Our clients come to us at some of the hardest moments of their lives, and we know what it means to have someone in your corner," said Jonathan David Sooriash, CEO and Founder of J. David Tax Law. "Dreams Come True does that for children and families facing something far harder, and our team is proud to stand with them every year."The 2026 race continues a relationship that goes back to 2018, when the firm helped sponsor the 3rd Annual Driving for Dreams Car Show and Fundraiser. J. David Tax Law was a Hero Sponsor of the 2025 Dreams Come True 5K and has walked the race as a team in past years. In June 2026, Dreams Come True named the firm a community partner for its Dream Day celebration, where employees turned out to cheer on a local Dreamer as she walked the red carpet.Dreams Come True is one of several Jacksonville organizations the firm supports. In 2026, J. David Tax Law is also a Striding Partner for Hubbard House's annual Stand Up & Stride domestic violence awareness walk, a Bronze Level Sponsor of the HOBY Florida East Leadership Seminar, and a supporter of Elevate Jacksonville. The firm's community partnerships are listed on its Giving Back page.The firm's Jacksonville office at 7077 Bonneval Road, Suite 200, has served Northeast Florida since 2016. Its tax attorneys represent individuals and businesses facing IRS and Florida Department of Revenue problems, including wage garnishments, bank levies, federal tax liens, unfiled tax returns, payroll tax issues, and audits. Residents searching for a tax lawyer in Jacksonville, Duval County, St. Johns County, Clay County, Nassau County, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fernandina Beach, or the Beaches can call the office at (904) 674-3268, which is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Jonathan David Sooriash leads the firm with 15 years of legal experience. He holds the Martindale-Hubbell Platinum Client Champion Award, given to less than 1% of attorneys for verified client service, and the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Award, the highest peer rating an attorney can achieve. Visit J. David Tax Law Awards and Recognition () to learn more.To learn more about Dreams Come True or to support a dream, visit dreamscometrue. To speak with a tax attorney in Jacksonville, FL, call (904) 674-3268 at any hour or find the office on Google Maps ( ).About J. David Tax LawJ. David Tax Law is a national tax law firm representing individuals and businesses in tax debt disputes with the IRS and state tax agencies. The firm is headquartered at 7077 Bonneval Road, Suite 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216, and its Jacksonville office is available 24 hours a day at (904) 674-3268.Media Contact:J. David Tax Law LLC7077 Bonneval Road, Suite 200Jacksonville, FL 32216(904) 674-3268Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a weekhello (at) jdavidtaxlaw (dot) com

Jonathan Sooriash

J. David Tax Law

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Jacksonville Tax Attorneys at J. David Tax Law Return as Hero Sponsor of the Dreams Come True 5K News Provided By J. David Tax Law October 22, 2026, 19:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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