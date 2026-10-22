FUEL TV And Dana Point Film Festival Announce Global Livestreaming Partnership

Global action-sports media brand will broadcast live from the fourth annual festival, connecting surf cinema and ocean storytelling with audiences worldwide.

Global action-sports media brand will broadcast live from the fourth annual festival, connecting surf cinema and ocean storytelling with audiences worldwide.

DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FUEL TV, the global home of action sports television, and the Dana Point Film Festival (DPFF) today announced a landmark partnership that will bring the festival to an international audience through a special 90-minute livestream on Sunday, November 1, at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.Broadcasting live from the Porthole Theater at Dana Hills High School in Dana Point, California, the event will reach viewers through FUEL TV and SURFERTV, available on leading streaming platforms including The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, Samsung TV+, Plex, MyFree DIRECTV, and Sony's Live TV on PS5, with a global distribution network spanning more than 130 countries and approximately 700 million devices worldwide.The livestream marks a first for both organizations, extending DPFF's ocean-inspired programming to audiences around the world. FUEL TV and SURFER TV will simulcast the event during a special encore screening of Pipeline, a Peter King film, preceded by a live Q&A featuring SURFER Editor-in-Chief Jake Howard interviewing filmmaker Peter King and a surprise guest. The broadcast will give viewers worldwide a front-row seat to the festival from one of Southern California's most historically significant surf communities.WHERE THE SEA MEETS CINEMANow in its fourth year, the Dana Point Film Festival celebrates the ocean through more than 30 films and various community events throughout its four-day schedule. The festival brings together filmmakers, athletes, scientists, conservationists, and ocean enthusiasts who have a connection to the ocean.“Both brands share deep roots in surf culture, a profound respect for the ocean, and a passion for authentic storytelling. It's a natural partnership that brings the spirit of Dana Point and our ocean-inspired festival to a global audience,” said Shon Tomlin, DPFF's Executive Producer & CCO, who also served on FUEL TV's original executive team during its launch under Fox in 2003.For FUEL TV, the partnership reinforces its longstanding commitment to surf filmmaking while connecting its international audience with established and emerging filmmakers.“Filmmaking has been a core component of surfing culture, with modern surf filmmaking dating back to the 1950s. FUEL TV has recognized and celebrated surf filmmaking since its launch, and its partnership with the Dana Point Film Festival furthers that commitment,” says Fernando Figueiredo, the President and CEO of FUEL TV Global.“We look forward to working with both established and up-and-coming surf filmmakers to tell their stories about the excitement, passion, dangers, lifestyle, and social responsibilities that come with the sport and its people, as we've been doing for the past 23 years.”The collaboration also supports DPFF's broader mission of using film to inspire greater awareness and appreciation of the world's oceans.“Here on the doorstep of the Pacific, we're reminded daily of the ocean's power, wonder, and fragility. These films celebrate the adventure and connection the ocean brings while illuminating the challenges facing its ecosystems. Through this partnership, we hope to inspire more people to appreciate, understand, and protect our oceans,” said Lloyd Bryan Mölander, Founder and Executive Director of the Dana Point Film Festival.A GROWING GLOBAL PLATFORM FOR OCEAN STORYTELLINGThe FUEL TV collaboration joins DPFF's expanding network of media partnerships, including SURFER and SURFERTV.The fourth annual Dana Point Film Festival takes place October 29–November 1, 2026, featuring over 30 films, filmmaker Q&As, special guests, and community events celebrating surf, sea, culture, and conservation.For festival and venue information, and tickets, visit DanaPointFilm.ABOUT FUEL TVSince 2003, FUEL TV has been the global home of Action Sports on television, bringing audiences live events, original series, documentaries, films and iconic content from its library, covering skateboarding, surfing, snowboarding, skiing, BMX and motocross.In addition to the multi-sport channel, FUEL TV Global also operates vertical channels dedicated to specific genres - SURFERTV, POWDERTV, SKATEBOARDINGTV, and BIKETV - distributed globally in conjunction with FUEL TV. Headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, FUEL TV has a presence on FAST, AVOD, and Pay TV platforms in more than 130 countries, connecting fans and communities passionate about action sports culture.ABOUT THE DANA POINT FILM FESTIVALThe Dana Point Film Festival is an internationally recognized, four-day celebration of surf, ocean, and marine storytelling, showcasing documentary films from domestic and international filmmakers. Recognized as a Gold-level festival by FilmFreeway, a leading global film festival submission platform, DPFF brings filmmakers and audiences together through screenings, conversations, and special events. The festival is a program of Blue Sea 2 Sky, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ocean awareness, education, and conservation through storytelling and community engagement.

Shon Tomlin, Executive Producer & CCO

Dana Point Film Festival

+1 949-775-6244

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FUEL TV and Dana Point Film Festival Announce Global Livestreaming Partnership News Provided By Pulse Media PR October 22, 2026, 19:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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