Football: Barcelona's Espart Ready For 'War' In First Clasico Against Real Madrid

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Oct 23 (IANS) FC Barcelona's 19-year-old defender Xavi Espart is preparing for a baptism of fire when he makes his Clasico debut against Real Madrid on Sunday. Espart made his first-team debut last season and was an unused substitute when Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-0 in May to clinch the league title. He has since established himself as a regular member of coach Hansi Flick's squad.

The teenager's versatility, which allows him to operate at either fullback position and contribute in attack, has helped him earn more playing time. He also scored his first Champions League goal in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain, reports Xinhua.

With Eric Garcia sidelined by a muscle injury, Jules Kounde doubtful with an ankle sprain and Andreas Christensen also injured, Espart is in contention to start Sunday's potentially pivotal encounter, provided he recovers from a minor ankle problem of his own.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo in an interview published Thursday, the Barcelona academy graduate acknowledged the intensity of the challenge awaiting him.

"The truth is it will be a war," Espart said, insisting that his side would hold nothing back.

"We will go all out; it's a Clasico. You always have to give one hundred percent, and now we have the opportunity to move further ahead in points, so we will fight to the death," he added.

If selected, Espart could face a difficult assignment against Real Madrid's Yan Diomande, who scored a spectacular volley in Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig.

Barcelona will look to extend their perfect La Liga start and open a nine-point lead over Real Madrid when the two Spanish giants meet in the season's first Clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side has won all nine of its opening league matches to establish a six-point advantage over their archrivals, with Atletico Madrid sitting second, five points off the pace.

Although nearly three-quarters of the campaign would remain after Sunday, another Barcelona victory would leave Real Madrid facing a considerable challenge to close the gap in the title race.

Real Madrid head into the match in improved form after recording successive 4-1 home victories over Sevilla in La Liga and RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Fede Valverde have impressed in an unfamiliar right-back role, while Kylian Mbappe has rediscovered his best form and new signing Yan Diomande has shown flashes of his potential.