Belarus To Send More Potash Fertilizers To US

A new batch of potash fertilizers will soon be shipped to the United States, Belarusian Permanent Representative to the UN Valentin Rybakov said on Thursday, as quoted by Belta News Agency.

"One shipment of our potash is already at the port of New Orleans. It has been fully cleared through customs and accepted as a Belarusian product. In the near future, the next shipment will likely be sent to the US market," he said.

Last December, US President Donald Trump lifted the sanctions on Belarusian potash.