Finland Provides New Aid Package To Ukraine, Agreements Worth EUR 300M Signed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian leader announced this after the signing ceremony, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, there is a new support package for Ukraine from Finland, and there are agreements that expand our opportunities for cooperation. Seven documents have been signed, and the total value of today's agreements is around EUR 300 million," Zelensky said.

In particular, today, Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo signed a certificate confirming the donation of ten diesel locomotives by Finland.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi and KENNO TECH Chief Commercial Officer Samuel Hirvonen signed a memorandum of cooperation between the Ukrainian Interior Ministry and KENNO TECH.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Serhii Boyev, Nokia Defense Vice President Mikko Viitanen and ICEYE UKRAINE CEO Volodymyr Tsabal signed a letter of intent on cooperation in the space sector, including the development of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's satellite communications capabilities.

Ukraine to receive ammunition for F-16s from Finland to help shoot down jet-powered drones – Zelensky

Dmytro Oliinyk, head of the board of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, and Petri Vuorio, Director of Entrepreneurship, International Trade and SMEs at the Confederation of Finnish Industries, signed a memorandum of cooperation and the establishment of a Ukrainian-Finnish Industrial Council.

Danyil Vakhovskyi, executive director of LLC Center for Unmanned Systems Research (General Cherry), and Mikko Leino, a member of the PATRIA GROUP board, signed a memorandum of understanding on continuing strategic cooperation. The document confirms the parties' intention to establish a joint venture in Finland to develop and manufacture military and dual-use unmanned systems.

Viktoriia Yerokhina, development director at Bavovna Miltech, and Ville Kettula, vice president of tactical platforms at INSTA, signed a joint statement of intent to establish facilities in Finland for the development and production of heavy unmanned aerial systems, including bombers and carrier platforms.

Oleh Adamenko, CEO of Avantage Technology LLC, and Toni Rauvanto, vice president of ELEMATIC OYJ, signed a letter of intent on an industrialized housing construction project and a precast concrete plant.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo arrived in Kyiv on October 22 to reaffirm Finland's strong support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression and preparations for winter.