Official Opening Of The Lesotho Trade And Investment Forum London, United Kingdom

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Lesotho Trade and Investment Forum has officially opened in London, United Kingdom, in partnership with the Westminster Africa Business Association.

The Forum serves as a strategic platform to showcase Lesotho's investment potential, promote its competitiveness as an investment destination, and foster stronger trade, investment, and business partnerships between Lesotho and the United Kingdom.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.--br- src="" alt="Government of Lesotho" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo