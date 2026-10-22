Eritrea Clinches Medal At Africa Cycling Championship

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Eritrean Cycling National Team which is participating at the Africa Cycling Championship 2026 in Kisumu, Kenya, has sealed gold and silver medals at the individual time trial race that was conducted yesterday, 20 October.

The Eritrean Cycling National Team was represented at the race by Athlete Yafiet Mulugeta at the under 23 category and by Olympian Merhawi Kudus and Athlete Hebron Berhane.

Accordingly, Athlete Yafiet Mulugeta, won a Gold Medal at the under 23 category and that Eritrea has won gold medal in this category for the first time after 2015 in the Africa Cycling Championship.

Olympian Athlete Merhawi Kudu also won Silver Medal. It is to be recalled that Merhawi Kudus has been the winner of Gold Medal in 2025.

At the elite male group, Merhawi Kudus won second place by finishing the30.6 km race by 40 minutes and 23 seconds while Hebron Berhane took 10th place.

The Africa Cycling Championship will conclude on Sunday, 25 October.

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