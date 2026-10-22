TRON Settles $2.2T In Q3, Captures 73% Of All Stablecoin Volume As First TRX ETF Launches: Coindesk And Nansen

GENEVA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRON reinforced its position as a leading blockchain network for stablecoin settlement in the third quarter of 2026, with trillions in transaction volume, record USDT supply, growing payment card adoption, and the debut of the first U.S. spot staked TRX exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to independent research reports from CoinDesk Data and Nansen.

CoinDesk

CoinDesk's TRON Network Quarterly Report: Q3 2026 provides a technical assessment of the TRON network from July to September 2026. The findings span network and ecosystem developments, core on-chain metrics, and DeFi activity across lending and decentralized exchanges (DEX).

Key Insights from CoinDesk:



Stablecoin Settlement: TRON accounted for approximately 73% of stablecoin transfer volume at the end of Q3 2026, the highest share among blockchain networks.

Stablecoin Market Share & USDT Growth: USDT on TRON reached an all-time high of just over $92.7 billion in Q3 2026, lifting TRON's share of the total USDT market to a 2026 high of 50.6% in mid-September. TRON's share of total stablecoin market capitalization also rose to 30.2%. Crypto-Card Payments & DeFi Activity: TRON ranked first among chains by crypto-card payment volume in Q3 2026, capturing a 27.5% share worth approximately $638 million as total card volumes grew 60.5% QoQ to $2.32 billion. Total value locked (TVL) on the network rose 26.6% QoQ to $5.7 billion with lending the largest sector at 68%, and JustLend active loans up from $127M to $199M.



Read the full report from CoinDesk here.

Nansen

Nansen's TRON Quarterly Report: Q3 2026 examines the network's settlement scale and on-chain behavior over the quarter. It covers stablecoin settlement volume, transaction and address activity, institutional developments, and how users and transactions are distributed across labeled entities on TRON.

Key Insights from Nansen:



Stablecoin Settlement at Scale: TRON settled $2.21 trillion in stablecoins in Q3 2026, with average daily settlement rising 3.9% to $24.05 billion. Cumulative transaction volume on the network also surpassed $30 trillion as of September 23.

User Growth & On-Chain Activity: TRON's user base continued to grow in Q3 2026, with average rolling monthly active addresses up 9.8% QoQ to 18 million, while the network processed an average of 11.68 million successful transactions per day. Expanded Institutional Access: Canary Capital launched the Canary Staked TRX ETF (TRXS), the first U.S. spot staked TRX ETF, on September 9, and TRON DAO rang the Cboe closing bell on September 29 to mark its debut. Anchorage Digital also added native TRX staking and TRC-20 custody as the second phase of its TRON integration.



Read the full report from Nansen here.

Across both reports, TRON's third quarter showed a network growing in volume and in reach at the same time. Stablecoin settlement continued to climb, everyday spending through crypto cards accelerated, and new regulated products gave institutions a direct path to TRX. With that foundation in place, TRON enters the final quarter of 2026 as a settlement network that is increasingly accessible to retail users and institutions alike.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of October 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 410 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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