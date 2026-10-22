INPUT Global Expands To The US With 1Inch's Groundwork Forum In Washington

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INPUT Global, a communications partner for financial services, digital asset and emerging technology companies, is establishing a permanent presence in the United States. The expansion began with a partnership with 1inch's Groundwork forum, which took place on October 16, 2026, at the National Union Building in Washington, D.C.

INPUT Global founder Mary Pedler moderated the“AI Agents & Autonomous Finance” panel as part of a program that brought students, academics, policymakers, and industry leaders together to examine the future of decentralized finance and education in the field. Alongside her participation in Washington, Pedler will be on the ground in New York to support INPUT's US client relationships and take part in further industry events.









1inch and the Blockchain Association structured the Groundwork forum around roundtables and open dialogue to responsibly integrate DeFi into academic curricula. The event expanded on a year-long US education initiative that includes an open letter co-signed by 20 crypto companies and the publication of the book ReDefine Money. Participating students represented institutions such as Harvard, Yale, NYU, Berkeley, and the University of Pennsylvania.

“A permanent US presence lets us work more closely with clients and the people they need to reach,” said Mary Pedler, founder of INPUT Global.“Groundwork is a fitting place to begin because 1inch brings builders, policymakers and universities into the same conversation. Our role is to help companies explain what they are building and earn credibility with those audiences.”

Current US client engagements driving INPUT's expansion encompass PR and social media support for the Decentralization Research Center, XDC Network's PR activations in Miami, and international event support for AULTmarkets during TOKEN2049.

Beyond Washington, INPUT Global serves as a media partner for NEXTPredict in New York on October 22–23 and the Digital Assets Forum New York on November 13.

The company's services span strategic communications, media relations, executive visibility, influencer marketing, and events. INPUT has worked with Tether, Bitget, Ledger, Visa, Paybis and Outlier Ventures. The agency is known for supporting Dizzaract's evolving technology narrative and founder visibility, helping WeFi establish“Deobank” as a new category, and taking Quantus' quantum-security research into business and technology media.

INPUT applies its proprietary VoiceTM methodology to connect positioning, content, distribution, and external recognition in a structured personal-brand program. Its Voice Index measures visibility on a 0–100 scale based on typical post reach and signals such as publishing consistency, audience response, and third-party recognition.

About INPUT Global

INPUT Global is a communications partner for companies and founders across technology and finance. The agency builds market legitimacy and founder visibility through PR and strategic communications, personal branding, influencer marketing, and events. With expertise spanning financial services, digital assets, emerging technology, and AI, INPUT operates across the Americas, Europe, and MENA. The agency has worked with more than 500 companies and leadership teams, including Visa, Napster, Ledger, Ondo Finance, CBI, and Outlier Ventures, and maintains a 90% annual client retention rate.

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INPUT Global

Anastasiia Kulibaba

Chief of Communications

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