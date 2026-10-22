Kiandra Digital Transformation Platform Reduces Fiji Transport And Licensing Wait Times From Eight Hours To Five Minutes



Australian software engineering company helps modernise critical public services, reduce the national cost of accessing government services and build local digital capability in Fiji

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian software engineering company Kiandra is delivering a multi-year digital transformation and local skills enablement project for Fiji's Land Transport Authority as part of the country's broader push to modernise public services and strengthen digital capability. The transformation is changing how residents access licensing, vehicle registration and traffic infringement services, with key transactions that once required hours at an LTA office now able to be completed online in approximately five minutes.

The national implications extend beyond shorter queues. At the December 2025 launch of the first release, Fiji's Government reported that customers were spending more than 47,000 hours each year on LTA transactions, excluding travel, with licence renewals taking up to 41 minutes on average. For workers and families, time spent accessing essential government services can mean lost wages and time away from work, while residents travelling from remote communities can also face significant transport costs and difficult journeys.

Kiandra designed and built NodaLTA, pronounced“Nonda” in Fijian and meaning“Our LTA,” on OutSystems, an AI-enabled development platform. The first release was publicly launched in December 2025 as part of Fiji's reported $15.4 million, three-year national investment in modernising LTA services, with further staged releases continuing as the broader transformation progresses. The programme is designed to progressively replace legacy systems and consolidate access to key road, transport and vehicle services through a modern digital platform.

The change is already being felt by individual users. One LTA e Services customer renewing an expired licence described creating an account in about two minutes, completing the renewal online, selecting a collection point and receiving confirmation from LTA within minutes. At the counter, the customer described the experience simply: “Seconds. No more looooong waits.”

“This project is about much more than technology,” said Cameron Brookes, Co-Founder and CEO of Kiandra. “When you can take a process that once required people to spend hours waiting and reduce that experience to minutes, the impact reaches far beyond the system itself. It gives people time back and creates a better way for citizens to access the services they depend on.”

Building local capability is a central part of the national transformation. Kiandra has trained an entire LTA department in the technology behind NodaLTA, with several staff already achieving formal OutSystems developer certification. This gives LTA greater internal capability to operate, maintain and extend the platform as its needs evolve, while supporting Fiji's broader focus on developing digital skills within its public sector. Fiji's National Digital Strategy identifies workforce digital skills development as a national priority, including digital skills training for civil servants.

“We see AI-accelerated technology as most valuable when it creates capability as well as delivering a solution, within a careful and safe framework with the required checks and balances,” said Martin Cooperwaite, Co-Founder and CTO of Kiandra. “In Fiji, that means delivering a platform that can support critical public services while also helping build the local skills needed to manage and improve it over time. That combination is important to how we think about technology development in emerging markets.”

The transformation was initially shaped through strategy work led by Adaptovate, which helped establish the roadmap for Fiji LTA's modernisation before Kiandra took on the development and delivery of NodaLTA. Together, the work connects the immediate improvement of government services with the longer term development of local expertise and digital infrastructure.

For Kiandra, the project demonstrates how national digital transformation can deliver benefits at both the citizen and institutional level. Faster online services can reduce the time and cost required to access government, while fewer routine visits can ease pressure on LTA offices and give staff greater capacity to support customers who require in-person assistance. The programme also creates a model for other Pacific governments looking to modernise essential services while developing the local capabilities needed to sustain those systems.

“Fiji is an example of what AI-enabled technology can do when the focus is on the people who ultimately use the system,” said Nataliya Anon, CEO and Founder of Svitla Systems. “The opportunity is not simply to introduce new technology. It is to help organisations modernise critical services, develop local expertise and create systems that can continue to evolve. Kiandra brings decades of experience delivering in complex environments, and this project reflects the kind of impact that expertise can create.”

The project is being delivered during a new chapter for Kiandra following its acquisition by Svitla Systems in May 2026, bringing Kiandra's more than three decades of Australian software engineering experience together with Svitla's international engineering capabilities. Kiandra will continue building on its work across Australia and the broader Pacific region, supporting governments and organisations seeking to modernise critical services while strengthening their own digital capability.

About Kiandra IT:

Kiandra IT is an Australian AI and software engineering firm with over 30 years of experience delivering premium digital solutions to highly regulated industries. Part of the Global Svitla Systems family, it is known for its expertise in AI, Microsoft.NET, and OutSystems. Kiandra IT provides trusted, high‐quality digital transformation services for organisations where reliability and compliance are paramount.

Media Contact:

Kiandra & Svitla Sytems

Ramya Robinson

Website: Kiandra.com.au

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