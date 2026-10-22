REPSPARK LAUNCHES PERFECTSPEC TO SIMPLIFY WHOLESALE GOLF CLUB AND CONFIGURABLE PRODUCTS ORDERING

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Industry's First Native Solution, Purpose-Built For Configuring Golf Clubs and Other Customizable Products Directly in the Wholesale Order

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RepSpark, the leading B2B ecommerce platform powering wholesale commerce across the golf industry, today announced PerfectSpecTM, native configurable ordering built into RepSpark Flow. PerfectSpec lets golf equipment brands bring every club configuration, from hand and shaft to flex and set makeup, into a single product listing. Retail buyers can select, configure and order the exact build they need from one page.

RepSpark is the only wholesale platform with configurable ordering built in natively. With PerfectSpec, the platform golf retailers already use for apparel and accessories now handles the clubs themselves.

"Golf retail already runs on RepSpark, and that gives us a responsibility to keep raising the bar," said Meghann Butcher, CEO and co-founder of RepSpark. "PerfectSpec brings club ordering into the same simple experience buyers already know, helping brands and retailers move faster and order more accurately, on their own schedule."

A single iron model can come in dozens of combinations, and most wholesale catalogs list each one as a separate product. PerfectSpec makes it easy to offer a step-by-step configuration so each club is configured exactly how the player is fitted.

Buyers pick their options, see the price and availability for that exact build and add it to their order. They can put together several builds in one visit, such as right- and left-handed sets in different flexes. Every option chosen appears on the order, so mistakes get caught before clubs ship.

“For club manufacturers, the hard part of wholesale ordering has never been the order. It's finding the right club in a catalog full of near-identical listings,” said Tom Robinson, director of product at RepSpark.“With PerfectSpec, buyers open one product, choose the exact specs they need, like hand, shaft, flex and set makeup, and see precisely what they're ordering before it goes on the order. And because each configuration is the same SKU brands already use, orders flow through to their systems just as they do today.”

For brands, PerfectSpec presents the full line the way it was designed and means fewer credits, reships and service hours. Green-grass facilities and PGA Professionals get a faster, more confident way to order the exact clubs their members want along with the polo and quarter zip. Sales reps spend less time hunting SKUs and more time selling.

Brands turn on PerfectSpec through the product data feed they already send to RepSpark, with no new system or integration required. With more than 9,000 U.S. golf facilities already ordering through RepSpark, brands reach their existing buyers the day they activate it. PerfectSpec was built first for golf clubs, and the same approach can support other products sold in many combinations, such as putters, wedges, golf bags and carts, footwear and apparel.

The launch builds on RepSpark's strategic alignment with the PGA of America, announced in July 2026. RepSpark will demo PerfectSpec at the National Golf Foundation's Golf Business Symposium, Oct. 27-28 in Chicago, where Sawyer Frank, Senior Vice President of Sales, will meet with brands, retailers and media.

Golf brands interested in PerfectSpec, including uses beyond clubs, can contact their account manager or email .... Learn more at repspark.co.

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About RepSpark

RepSpark is a leading B2B wholesale ecommerce platform helping brands and retailers across sport, outdoor, golf and lifestyle apparel grow stronger wholesale relationships through digital ordering, product customization, event microsites, digital catalogs and integrated wholesale operations. RepSpark serves 250 brands and 100,000 retailers worldwide, powering more than $4 billion in annual B2B transactions. RepSpark is a five-time Inc. 5000 company. Learn more at repspark.com.

Interviews Available at National Golf Foundation's Golf Business Symposium or Virtually by Request: Email Kaci Pollack, ...

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Kaci Pollack

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PerfectSpec by RepSpark Configurable Ordering for Golf Retail