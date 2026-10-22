A Race Against Blindness Celebrates Recent Fundraiser Winners During Blindness Awareness Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nonprofit highlights winners and launches its popular Build Your Own Adventure Van fundraiser to advance research for childhood blindness

GILBERT, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of October's Blindness Awareness Month, A Race Against Blindness is celebrating recent fundraiser winners, sharing their stories and highlighting how its community of supporters is helping advance research for inherited retinal diseases.

Among the recent campaigns are the Rossmönster Baja Adventure Truck, Thor Motorhome + Ford Bronco, Volkswagen ID. Buzz, and Two Winners, One Drive fundraisers. Each offered supporters an opportunity to win an extraordinary prize while helping fund research toward treatments for inherited retinal diseases.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who participates, whether they win a prize or simply want to support our mission," Johnston said. "Every donation helps move promising research forward and gives families hope for a future where children facing vision loss have the opportunity to see life's adventures for themselves."

Meet Some of Our Recent Winners

Rossmönster Baja Adventure Truck - Danette H., Iowa



Danette won a“second chance” Rossmönster Baja plus $100,000 cash. We were so excited to meet her in Arizona and hand her the keys to her new vehicle. See the moment that Danette was called in our live winner video.

Thor Motorhome and Ford Bronco - Dan M., Colorado



Dan was randomly selected as the winner of the Thor Motorhome and Ford Bronco fundraiser in September. Watch this video to see Dan win his new Ford, luxury RV, and $50,000 cash.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz - Melissa M., Nevada



Melissa was our first-ever electric vehicle fundraiser winner, taking home a Volkswagen ID. Buzz and $20,000 cash. Watch this video where we meet Melissa's family and service dog, and watch them drive their new car home.

Two Winners, One Drive - Daniel B., Texas and Tori C., Georgia



In collaboration with the Foundation Fighting Blindness, we offered two vehicle prizes to two winners in June. Tori won a white Tundra TRD Pro plus $25,000 cash (watch video ). Daniel won his dream SUV, the lifted Toyota Sequoia Capstone, plus $25,000 cash (watch video ).

New Opportunity to Support Vision Research During Blindness Awareness Month

In honor of Blindness Awareness Month, A Race Against Blindness has also teamed up again with the Foundation Fighting Blindness to bring back the popular Build Your Own Adventure Van fundraiser for a third time. Supporters can enter for their chance to win here.

One grand prize winner will receive:



AWD 170” Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with exterior upfits

$125,000 custom build budget with Rossmönster Vans $50,000 cash



One lucky winner will have the opportunity to design a custom van around their lifestyle, whether for family road trips, off-grid adventures, remote work, or full-time van life. The fundraiser ends November 8, 2026.

About A Race Against Blindness

A Race Against Blindness is a rapidly growing national nonprofit that raises awareness and funding for childhood blindness research.

This family-driven charity has gained national visibility through its highly engaged digital community, which now includes over 500,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

The charity is also honored to maintain more than 16,000 independent Trustpilot reviews with an“excellent” 4.9-star rating, reflecting the trust and enthusiasm of its growing community of supporters. They are honored to have earned the prestigious Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition for nonprofit accountability and transparency.

A Race Against Blindness plans to continue expanding partnerships with researchers, nonprofits, businesses, and supporters nationwide as it works toward its mission of funding treatments and cures for inherited retinal diseases.

Media Contact:

Dr. Steve Johnston

A Race Against Blindness

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To meet past winners, watch winner announcement videos, and learn more about the organization's mission, visit the