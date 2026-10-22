Bishop Fox's Emerging Threat Testing Service Gives Security Leaders An Expert-Verified Answer To 'Are We Affected?'

Emerging Threat Testing, Attack Surface Discovery, and Attack Surface Testing are now available as standalone managed services.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bishop Fox, the offensive security firm trusted by 26 of the Fortune 100, today announced that Emerging Threat Testing is now available as a standalone managed service. When a critical vulnerability makes the news, Emerging Threat Testing gives security leaders an answer specific to their environment, confirmed by a Bishop Fox offensive security expert. The service is part of Bishop Fox's Continuous Security Testing (CST) portfolio. CST builds on the firm's managed attack surface work and is now offered as three services that organizations can buy together or individually: Attack Surface Discovery, Attack Surface Testing and Emerging Threat Testing.Organizations are fully remediating only 26% of the vulnerabilities on CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, and, in 2025, nearly three in 10 vulnerabilities that VulnCheck added to its exploited list were attacked on or before the day they were publicly disclosed. Each new headline vulnerability sends security teams scrambling to threat feeds that can only confirm a vulnerability exists.“AI and automation let our experts work at the speed of a new threat, but an expert makes the final call, not a tool,” said Vinnie Liu, CEO and co-founder of Bishop Fox.“We tell you whether an attacker could actually use it against you, and when you're in the clear. That's an answer a board can act on.”Three Verdicts When a New Vulnerability HitsEmerging Threat Testing is a managed service in which Bishop Fox's Threat Enablement & Analysis team monitors newly disclosed vulnerabilities and active threats, then assesses the relevant ones against each customer's environment. When no off-the-shelf check exists, the team writes its own. Customers can provide their own asset list or pair the service with Attack Surface Discovery to keep that inventory current.Every verdict is reviewed by an expert before it reaches the customer:●Confirmed Vulnerable: The specific assets named, with remediation guidance to close the exposure.●Possibly Impacted: The threat needs a closer look, so Bishop Fox keeps investigating.●Not Impacted: A real all-clear that passes the same quality review as a finding, so security leaders can stand behind it with confidence.Fixes get checked, too. When a customer remediates a flagged exposure, a Bishop Fox expert retests it to confirm it is closed. From July-September 2026, Bishop Fox's Threat Enablement & Analysis team assessed 35,690 CVEs, flagged 2,451 as potential emerging threats, deployed 50 new detections, and published 36 to customer feeds. About one in 1,000 of the vulnerabilities assessed reached a customer because expert review keeps only the threats that warrant action.Three Services Offer Flexible CoverageBishop Fox designed the CST services to fit how each organization runs its security program with organizations choosing the coverage that matches their objectives today. Then, they can add or adjust services as their program evolves. Together, the three services provide a complete view, and every one is fully managed by Bishop Fox. Every service is tech-enabled and human-driven: AI and automation cover ground at scale, and Bishop Fox experts validate what matters before it reaches the customer.●Attack Surface Discovery: Continuously discovers, validates and maintains an accurate inventory of an organization's internet-facing assets. Bishop Fox's Attack Surface Intelligence Team confirms ownership, and every asset carries an evidence-based confidence rating. Continuous hygiene checks catch the exposed services, certificate issues, and DNS risks that attackers look for first.●Attack Surface Testing: Pairs automation with Bishop Fox experts who continuously test an organization's external attack surface the way real attackers would. The Adversarial Operations Team chains separate weaknesses into attack paths, proves which exposures are real, and confirms fixes with on-demand retesting. Teams act on confirmed risk and have human-backed proof for a board, auditor or major customer.●Emerging Threats: When a new threat makes headlines, Bishop Fox's Threat Enablement & Analysis Team checks it against the customer's environment, delivers an expert-reviewed verdict, and reverifies after remediation. Customers can start with their own asset list or pair the service with Attack Surface Discovery for a continuously validated inventory.Emerging Threat Testing in ActionWhen Bishop Fox flagged a critical vulnerability in an operational monitoring system at a Fortune 500 electricity and natural gas provider, the utility's team used the findings in the Bishop Fox Portal, worked directly with Bishop Fox experts, identified the root cause and started a remediation plan within three hours of detection.Bishop Fox also worked with Laurel, an AI-powered work intelligence platform, that needed independent evidence that its security controls were working. Over nine months, Bishop Fox's continuous attack surface testing surfaced only one low-severity finding.“It's one thing to talk about security; it's another to speak about it confidently and back it up,” said Anthony Lauderdale, Head of Trust at Laurel.“When customers send security questionnaires, we're able to respond quickly with clear, confident answers because we know the controls, processes, and safeguards are truly in place.”The CST portfolio, including Attack Surface Discovery, Attack Surface Testing, and Emerging Threats, is available immediately. To learn more, visit .About Bishop FoxBishop Fox is the leading authority in offensive security, providing solutions ranging from AI-powered penetration testing, red teaming, and continuous security testing to hardware, cloud, application, and AI/LLM security assessments.For more than two decades, the firm has defined the forefront of offensive security, combining elite human expertise with its proprietary Cosmos AI engine to deliver scalable, adversary-driven testing. Bishop Fox protects 25% of the Fortune 100 and is recognized as a Leader and "Fast Mover" in the GigaOm Radar for Attack Surface Management for five consecutive years. Learn more at bishopfox.

Rachel Chism, Sr. Director of Content & Comms

Bishop Fox

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Bishop Fox's Emerging Threat Testing Service Gives Security Leaders an Expert-Verified Answer to 'Are We Affected?' News Provided By Bishop Fox October 22, 2026, 18:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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