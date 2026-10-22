CHITA Living's Ohana Named Best Sofa In Parade's 2026 Household Superstar Awards

The three-seat reclining sofa earned recognition following in-home testing, with attention to its appearance and space-saving design.

TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHITA Living, a home furniture brand offering modular sofas and reclining seating, announced that its Ohana 3-seat Zero Gravity Modular Reclining Sofa has been named Best Sofa in Parade's 2026 Household Superstar Awards, recognizing home products evaluated by the publication's editors and contributing writers.Parade contributor and tester Ashley Zlatopolsky highlighted Ohana's appearance and the room needed to operate its recliner. In her family room, she could fully recline the sofa with just two inches between it and the wall.“A reclining sofa takes up a significant part of a living room, so how it fits matters,” said Berton, CEO at CHITA Living.“With Ohana, we wanted people to be able to stretch out comfortably without having to arrange the entire room around the recliner. It's rewarding to see that detail stand out in Parade's testing.”For its 2026 Household Superstar Awards, Parade assigned products to testers for use in their own homes. The evaluation considered performance over time, along with factors such as value and ease of use. For furniture, comfort and design were also part of the assessment.Zlatopolsky described Ohana as having“a high-end look.” Her review also confirmed the practical benefit of its wall-hugging recline in a room with limited space.Ohana's modular construction allows individual pieces to be arranged as a household's seating needs change. Its electric controls adjust the footrest and reclining position, while loose, reversible cushions can be flipped and fluffed between uses. The sofa has square arms and includes USB and Type-C charging connections at the recliner controls.The award identifies the three-seat model specifically. CHITA also offers other seating configurations within the Ohana collection, with product dimensions and upholstery options available on its website.Further information about the recognized model is available on the Ohana product page.About CHITA LivingCHITA Living is an online furniture brand offering contemporary seating for the home. Its collection includes modular sofas, power recliners, accent chairs and nursery seating. The company's products incorporate features such as adjustable reclining positions and flexible seating arrangements for everyday household use.

Anna Kate Womack

Otter PR

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CHITA Living's Ohana Named Best Sofa in Parade's 2026 Household Superstar Awards News Provided By Anna Kate Womack, Otter PR October 22, 2026, 18:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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